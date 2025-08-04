Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her unique pimple hack, and we bet you’re going to try it instantly

Pimples or acnes on the face is a very common problem faced by many. Almost 90 per cent of people deal with it and are on a constant quest to find a perfect hack to deal with it. Although there are an infinite number of tips and tricks that people follow, today we have a unique routine straight from Tamannaah Bhatia’s beauty regimen. She uses her own spit to deal with pimples and claims it is effective.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s spit hack

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked the secret behind her clear skin and the hack she uses to deal with pimples. She instantly replied, “Spit (thook)”. This left everyone speechless, to which she said, “ya, the silence”. The interviewer immediately jokes, “Yeh reel viral hone wali hai.” (This reel is going to get viral). The actress further added, “It works, but the morning spit, which is before brushing.”

Explaining the hack, the Entertainment star explained that it is scientific. When you wake up in the morning, there is enough antibacterial. She suddenly paused and clarified that she is not a doctor, but this is what she understands of the science, and that it is her personal hack, and she believes there is a science to it. Bhatia revealed that your body creates a lot of antibacterial elements in the mouth in the morning.

She further added that this is why our eyes are full of mucus, our nose is full of mucus, and our mouth is battling all the bacteria which has accumulated in the night before brushing our teeth. Bhatia concluded, “If you use this spit, it will immediately dry up your pimples, if it's not cystic.”

Earlier in a conversation with Vogue India, Tamannaah shared that her skincare routine has always been influenced by her mother’s advice. She revealed that when she began her acting career as a teenager, her mother introduced her to natural skincare remedies to balance the effects of daily makeup and hairstyling. Bhatia shared that she was excited to reveal her beauty secrets and the skincare rituals she had been following since childhood.

