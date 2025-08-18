Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik’s Twelve Release on OTT: When and where to watch, cast, plot, episode schedule and more

Directed by Kang Dae Gyu, who has worked on films like Pawn and Tidal Wave, and written by Kim Bong Han, known for his pen mastery in projects like Can You Hear Me?, Twelve is gearing up to bring a never-before-seen combination of actors and a unique storyline to the K-drama world. A lot of attention is being paid to Park Hyung Sik’s first major antagonist role in the show as Oh Gwi.

When will Twelve release?

Twelve is all set to premiere on KBS2 on August 23, 2025, being broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 pm (KST). The show will also be available to stream on U+ Mobile TV in South Korea and Disney+ in select regions.

What does the cast of Twelve look like?

Ma Dong Seok (Don Lee), Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mi Na, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Jihye, and Regina Lei have been confirmed as the main cast for Twelve.

What is Twelve about?

Twelve follows 12 angels and a group of evil spirits/devils who wish to take control of the Korean peninsula. Ma Dong Seok will embody the Tae San, the leader of the 12 angels who takes on the form of a tiger. As he hides his identity from the world, he harbors a deep hatred of the devils who were responsible for ending the lives of the angels who represented the cow, rabbit, sheep, and chicken. Park Hyung Sik as Oh Gwi takes on the role of the evil spirit who seeks control of the earth and thereby the angels. Seo In Guk turns into Won Seung, who as the money symbolising angel eyes the role of the next leader after Tae San. Sung Dong Il as Marok is the only human in the gang who has been chosen by ‘God’ to become the manager of the 12 angels.

Twelve Episode Guide

Episode 1: August 23

Episode 2: August 24

Episode 3: August 30

Episode 4: August 31

Episode 5: September 6

Episode 6: September 7

Episode 7: September 13

Episode 8: September 14

