Meet Bert Mueller who left California at the age of 22 for India, his friends chose Spain, and now earns USD 23 million in Bengaluru

Bert Mueller, who is the founder of California Burrito, has become a successful entrepreneur in India. Born in America, he has been running his company in Bengaluru for more than a decade. His journey is a testament to identifying opportunity in unexpected places. The fast-casual restaurant chain owned by him introduced California-style Mexican cuisine to India. Here’s all you need to know about Bert Meuller.

Bert Meuller left California at the age of 22 to establish a business in India

Reportedly, Bert Meuller’s idea for California Burrito sparked during his experience in Jaipur in 2010. One of his classmates of Mexican origin brought his native food to a family host in India, and they loved it. Despite his academic background in music and public policy, he recognized a significant business opportunity in bringing Mexican cuisine to India.

A year later, Meuller, who was living in California, returned to India in 2011 after completing his education. He was 22 back then. While his friends chose Spain and Europe for opportunities, his unique path led him to build this thriving enterprise in Bengaluru.

Bert Meuller’s California Burrito has a revenue of USD 23 million

Bert Meuller opened his first restaurant at Embassy Golf Links, Bengaluru, in 2012. He raised USD 250,000 from friends and family for the first location. The success of the Bengaluru restaurant fueled expansion into other major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

California Burrito grew steadily and now boasts over 100 outlets across India. According to CNBC Make It, his company has a revenue of USD 23 million as of 2024.

For the 100th location, the Bangalore-based burrito chain restaurant kept the price of every dish on the menu at Rs 100.

Bert Mueller likes Karnataka’s Jolada Rotti thali with eggplant curry and buttermilk

Bert Meuller believes in enjoying cross-cultural cuisine. While he brought Mexican food to Bengaluru, he is a fan of Northern Karnataka cuisine. Recently, Mueller visited a popular restaurant in Karnataka to relish Jolada Rotti thali. He had it with eggplant curry and buttermilk.

The dish is typically served with jowar roti, pulses, sambhar, salads, and chutneys.

