Who is 2-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor? All about Tennis player who rejected Rs 1.5 crore job in USA for...

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor are currently in Europe. Neeraj is undergoing intense training for the upcoming World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Meanwhile, his wife, Himani has decided to step away from her professional Tennis career to pursue a new path in sports business. Let's delve into her sports career and personal life.

Himani Mor hails from Haryana, finished schooling in Sonipat

Himani Mor, who was born on June 26, 1999, hails from Larsauli, Haryana. According to Olympics website, both of her parents played kabaddi and her brother, Himanshu is also a Tennis player.

She completed her schooling from Little Angels School in Sonipat. Himani is a graduate in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, University of Delhi.

The former Tennis player also pursued Masters in Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The 25-year-old has worked as a part-time assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University and as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, managing the women's Tennis team.

Himani Mor achieved her career-best national rankings of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in AITA events

During her professional Tennis career, Himani Mor established herself as one of the top women's Tennis players from Haryana, India. In 2018, she achieved her career-best national rankings of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) events.

Himani spent 14 weeks in the Top 30 of the AITA Women's Doubles rankings. As per her school website, she won a gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia. The former Tennis player also participated in World University Games which were held at Taipei, China in 2017.

Himani Mor quits Tennis to focus on her sports business

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Himani Mor's father, Chand Mor confirmed the news by saying that she is now heading towards building her own business venture. According to Himani's father, the former Tennis player has declined a lucrative sports-related job offer in the US to focus on her entrepreneurial career.

She is married to Indian javelin thrower, two-time Olympic medallist, Neeraj Chopra. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 16 earlier this year.

