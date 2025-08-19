Param Sundari’s Pardesiya song reminds Sonu Nigam of A. R. Rahman and 90s: ‘Sometimes people do…’

Sonu Nigam’s Pardesiya from Param Sundari has been topping the charts, as the fans have got the romantic tune on repeat. Amid all the love being showered on the song, the musician has opened up about how it reminds him of A.R. Rahman’s compositions and the 90s era.

Nigam sat down for a conversation with Zoom, where he spoke of the track being a modern yet beautiful production.

In addition to Sonu Nigam’s vocals, the song gets its beauty from Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry onscreen.

Sonu Nigam reflects on Pardesiya oozing 90s vibes

While in talks with the media portal, Sonu Nigam reacted to his latest track being compared to the 90s’ hit songs, Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan from Roja and Kehna hi Kya from the Bombay film.

The musician revealed, "Yes, definitely! The song has a South Indian touch to it." He added, "I guess it's intentional. The video has been shot in Kerala, if I'm not wrong. So maybe they've deliberately kept a little South Indian musical touch in it, and who better than AR Rahman for inspiration?"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the singing icon went on to state, "Sometimes people do feel melody was very prominent and it ruled the 90s and 2000s. If that's the case, then I'll say yes, because that's the best part of Pardesiya's composition, and then of course my singing," referring to the melody that even reminded the listeners of the previous era.

Meanwhile, Nigam shared that a good song is a good song, no matter the elements put into it. He added that Pardesiya is a modern yet beautiful production that is decorated with the sargams and the drums that give out a solid effect. Alongside the singer, Krishnakali Saha has also provided her vocals. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Pardesiya is available to stream on various music platforms.

