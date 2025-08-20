Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite after 8 years: All we know so far

Baahubali co-stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are set to reunite onscreen for the first time in eight years. The fans have loved the duo’s chemistry onscreen and are highly anticipating the interview to hit the digital screens soon.

According to the media reports, the actors will be seated down for a conversation about the first part of their Magnum Opus, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, as the film clocks a decade.

While no official confirmation has been released about the interview or its format, the announcement itself has got the audience excited.

What was Baahubali about?

Prabhas and Anushka went on to star alongside each other in both parts of Baahubali. Both the movies performed exceptionally well at the box office, and the fans went gaga over the co-stars’ chemistry onscreen. The first part of the film focused on the character of Mahendra Baahubali, the son of ruler Amarendra Baahubali.

Residing in the kingdom of Mahishmati, he falls in love with a beautiful woman, who is also a warrior. However, things get complicated after Baahubali learns of his past and his place in the battlefield.

Alongside the movie star and Shetty, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubatti, and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

A couple of years later, Shetty and Prabhas starred in the sequel of the film franchise, Baahubali: The Conclusion. While the movie answered the most asked question of why Katappa killed Baahubali, it was also the final time that the fans witnessed the most loved co-stars onscreen.

Meanwhile, further details about Prabhas and Anushka’s interview and a reunion after almost a decade will be rolled out soon.

