Who is Ravi Ghai? Meet Arjun Tendulkar’s soon-to-be grandfather-in-law and Rs 1000 crore business tycoon

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, has started a new chapter in his life. Arjun, who is also a cricketer, is reportedly engaged to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok. Chandok is the granddaughter of the famous business tycoon Ravi Ghai. Here’s all you need to know about the business tycoon.

Ravi Ghai is the son of Iqbal Krishan Ghai, the founder of Kwality Ice Cream

Ravi Ghai is a Mumbai-based businessman who heads the Graviss Group, a company with ventures in the food and hospitality industries. He is the son of Iqbal Krishan Ghai, who founded the Kwality Ice Cream brand and the Natraj Hotel, now known as the InterContinental Hotel.

Ravi Ghai, who is all set to be Arjun Tendulkar's grandfather-in-law, studied at Cornell University's Statler Hall – Nolan School of Hotel Administration in New York. He returned to India in 1967 and took over the family business. Under his leadership, the Graviss Group expanded to include the Baskin-Robbins franchise for the SAARC region. He also owns a popular ice-cream brand, The Brooklyn Creamery.

Ravi Ghai transferred 49 percent of company’s share to his son, Gaurav Ghai

Ravi Ghai is the non-executive chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. His son, Gaurav Ghai, is the current chairman of the conglomerate. Ravi holds positions in Kwality Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Perfect Livestock LLP, and other entities.

Graviss Group includes Graviss Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Graviss Food Solutions Pvt Ltd. Earlier, he was the 100 percent owner of these companies. According to a report by Free Press Journal, in 2020, Ghai “willingly” transferred 49 percent of the total share from the company’s capital to his son, Gaurav Ghai, on his 50th birthday. Gaurav later took full control of the group.

Reportedly, the father and son are involved in a family dispute over control of the Graviss Group. Saaniya Chandok’s grandfather has alleged that his son fraudulently took over the company while he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Ravi Ghai’s net worth and personal life

The overall net worth of the Graviss Group is estimated to be in the range of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited, a parent company within the group, reported a revenue of Rs 624 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Ravi Ghai is married to Gita Ghai. The couple has four children: Gaurav Ghai, Gaurika Ghai, Ravina Ghai, and Gayatri Ghai.

