Why are Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan not in No Entry 2? Producer Boney Kapoor says, 'We waited for 8-10 years...'

No Entry is regarded as one of the most entertaining movies of Hindi cinema. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, the 2005 comedy movie is now getting its sequel, No Entry 2. Wondering why Salman, Anil, and Fardeen are not a part of the upcoming movie? Producer Boney Kapoor tells it all.

Boney Kapoor waited for 8-10 years to cast Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in No Entry 2

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney Kapoor got candid about the casting process of No Entry 2. Kapoor shared that the team had to change the whole star cast. Calling it a "loss", the producer expressed why he was not being able to retain the original stars, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the No Entry sequel.

The 69-year-old filmmaker, who also backed the original movie, No Entry, revealed that the makers waited for almost 8-10 years, however, things didn't materialize for the second installment of the franchise.

Boney Kapoor cherishes the camaraderie of 'original three boys' in No Entry

Boney Kapoor further spoke about how the No Entry makers are trying to give a fresh perspectivew by casting younger actors. Kapoor added that the team misses the "original three boys" (Salman, Anil, and Fardeen) and that they were "most loved".

The No Entry 2 producer regrets the decision of how the opportunity to cast them again was slipped away. He praised the trio by saying that Salman and Anil are "fantastic" and Fardeen is one of the best guys in the film industry. Kapoor noted that the franchise has moved on and hoped that the decision to bring new actors is right.

When Anil Kapoor got upset with Boney Kapoor for not casting him in No Entry 2

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2022, Anil Kapoor had confirmed that he will be a part of No Entry 2. "It will be fantastic and I am looking forward to get back to the franchise. Anees (Bazmee) and Salman will decide on the timeline of shoot soon," he told us back then.

However, later, Boney Kapoor told Zoom that his brother, actor Anil "got angry" after learning about the new star cast of No Entry 2. The producer added that the latter wanted to act in the sequel too, however, there was no space left for him.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry 2 will star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

