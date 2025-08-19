BTS’ Jimin and V go shirtless in beautiful sunset swim clip from group’s beach outing, watch them play fight

BTS’ ‘95 liners are as close as they were many years ago. Between solo projects and military enlistments, Jimin and V have not let the separation get to them. But instead, it has been the distance that has made the heart grow fonder. In a new update on the former’s Instagram on August 19, the two could be seen fooling around at a beach in Los Angeles. Dressed in just some shorts, the duo can be seen running into the depths of the river, giggling along the way as they ride the waves.

Jimin and V tussle it out on LA beach

In user j.m’s latest Instagram update, the BTS member was seen having a fun day at the beach with his mate Kim Taehyung. Believed to be from their August 17 rest day, when the full group did a livestream after over one and a half months, the two seemed to be having the time of their lives. Waddling through waist-level water, hand-in-hand, the two singers could be seen grinning from ear to ear. As they raised their arms and tried not to fall, two people could be seen running across the water in the heavily busy LA waterside.

Further, they kept poking fun at each other, trying to pull down each other’s pants, and almost falling into laughter. With waves pulling them down, they splashed water on each other, bursting into smiles, peeking back at the other BTS members, probably staring at them in joy. The group is known to have then turned on a short 7-minute livestream to update the fans about their time overseas. Hair wet and torsos filled with sand, they played around, sticking to other members who ran away from them. In a funny moment from the clip, RM replied to the fan calling him their ‘husband’ and ensued another round of surprise and giggles. Currently working in the USA on their post-military comeback album, BTS is all set to release new music in spring 2026.

