Who is Yoon Ji Yoon? I-LAND 2 group izna’s member exits citing health issues, team to continue as six-piece

Girl group izna debuted less than a year ago on November 25, 2024, with the extended play N/a. Following a tough competition on the K-pop idol survival reality show, I-LAND 2, the girl group was birthed from the name I-Land 2: N/a. With WakeOne Entertainment, Mai, Bang Jeemin, Yoon Ji Yoon, Koko, Ryu Sarang, Choi Jung Eun, and Jeong Sae Bi debuted as a team, but have now found themselves short one member as Yoon Ji Yoon announces her plans to leave. On August 19, following initial reports of her departure, izna confirmed the news via an update on the group’s social media accounts.

The update on izna’s accounts read:

“Hello, this is WAKEONE.

We sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish and support izna. We would like to inform you about the future activities of member Yoon Ji Yoon.

After long and careful consideration, Yoon Ji Yoon has decided to conclude team activities. Since the beginning of this year, Yoon Ji Yoon has been focusing on rest and recovery. And during that time, the company and the artist had in-depth discussions about the direction of future activities. As a result, it was decided that Ji Yoon will be stepping away from group activities with health as the top priority.

Therefore, izna will carry on their journey as a six-member group from now on.

We are truly sorry for any concern this sudden news may cause, and we will do our utmost to ensure that izna can repay your support with great performances.

We kindly ask for your continued warm support and love for izna as they continue to grow and move forward.”

About Yoon Ji Yoon

Yoon Ji Yoon, born on July 14, 2005, debuted as the main vocalist of the team, following an impressive start on the show. Previously, in February, Yoon Ji Yoon halted her active promotions due to health concerns, and had been on hiatus since. A former THEBLACKLABEL trainee, Yoon Ji Yoon was familiar with the work of Teddy Park, the producer on I-LAND 2, and the genius creator behind some of BLACKPINK’s most famous songs.