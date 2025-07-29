Tamannaah Bhatia wears white cotton shirt worth Rs 47,200 with flared jeans at Mumbai airport, shows how to style with chunky jewelry

Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned heads at the Mumbai airport with her effortless travel style. The actress opted for a white cotton taffeta collar shirt worth ₹47,000 from Michael Kors. Bhatia styled the crisp white button-down shirt with high-waist jeans, giving her airport look a perfect blend of sophistication and ease. Not going over the top, the stunner pulled off the look with utmost ease.

She paired the shirt with dark navy-blue flared denim jeans. Adding a hint of glam, Tamannaah Bhatia accessorized with layered gold chain necklaces that subtly elevated the entire outfit. A designer Dior shoulder bag in neutral tones complemented her ensemble. Not going out without sunglasses, she chose rectangular brown-tints which brought a trendy touch to her look.

Keeping her hair sleek and straight, the actress opted for minimal makeup. Pointed-toe footwear completed the look, ensuring it was as travel-friendly. The Odela 2 actress sure knows how to experiment with fashion effortlessly and her latest airport look is proof.

