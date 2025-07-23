Cetaphil Celebrates Skin Awareness Month, spotlighting everyday challenges of sensitive skin and championing care that truly understands it — ft Rashmika Mandanna

In celebration of Skin Awareness Month, Cetaphil hosted an inspiring and vibrant event to shine a light on its brightening range – Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance. Themed ‘Choose Your Bright Side,’ the event brought together a diverse group of beauty and lifestyle influencers, skinpositive creators, dermatologists, and skincare enthusiasts. The dress code—pink and white— reflected the bright, fresh theme of the day.

Advertisement

Under the soft glow of the spotlight, the stage came alive with emotion and movement with a stirring performance that captured the essence of skincare like never before. The dance began with two striking performers—one embodying the resilience of normal skin, moving with strength and confidence; the other, portraying sensitive skin, with delicate, cautious gestures that speak of tenderness. Their contrasting movements told a powerful story of how different skin types experience the world.

Cetaphil’s Bright Healthy Radiance range is specially formulated to treat hyperpigmentation gently, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Through dance, the brand beautifully communicated— skincare that understands, supports, and elevates every skin type.

The event commenced with Bansri Rajadnye, Marketing Manager for Cetaphil at Galderma India Pvt Ltd, who emphasized the importance of informed skincare. “It is essential to understand your skin and use science-backed products,” she stated, highlighting Cetaphil’s dermatological roots. She added that Cetaphil’s Bright Healthy Radiance line is “tough on dark spots but gentle on the skin.”

Advertisement

Joining the panel was Dr. Sadhna Deshmukh, who shed light on common triggers for sensitive skin issues, including sunlight, pollution, stress, hormonal imbalances, and incorrect product usage. Further also highlighting how sensitive skin is more likely to experience inflammation and pigmentation than normal skin.

The highlight of the event was the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna, Brand Ambassador of Cetaphil BHR, who took the stage alongside her personal dermatologist, Dr. Meena Makhecha. Dr. Sadhana Deshmukh and Viju Nair, Business Director, Dermatological Skincare & Therapeutic Dermatology at Galderma India Pvt Ltd joined them on stage for an insightful discussion on skincare practices.

Dr. Makhecha shared practical advice with the audience: “Always perform a patch test before applying any product to your face.” She also emphasized that healthy eating and hydration are just as essential for glowing skin.

Dr. Makhecha also introduced the CTMP® routine as an effective way to care for your skin:

Advertisement

Cleanse: Use a gentle, soap-free, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free cleanser that doesn’t irritate the skin and is dermatologically tested. Look for brightening ingredients like Vitamin E, Niacinamide, and Sea Daffodil.

Treat: Follow your dermatologist’s guidance for treating sensitive skin and related concerns like acne or pigmentation. Choose clinically tested products specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Serums with ingredients like Advanced Peptide, Vitamin C, Sea daffodils, Niacinamide can effectively target the dark spots and uneven skin tones.

Moisturize: Opt for moisturizers that reinforce the skin barrier, Hydrate, Soothe, and protect against irritation, provide relief from itching, redness, and discomfort. Look for ingredients such as Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Glycerin, which help calm inflammation and support skin repair.

Protect: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Mineral or hybrid sunscreens are ideal for sensitive skin types.

Viju Nair took a moment to address influencers in attendance, urging them to share only reliable, science-backed recommendations with their followers. “Being truthful and authentic to your audience is more important than ever,” he said.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her personal skincare story and what she loves about Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance is the fact that the brand isn’t about hiding your skin, it's about caring for it — respecting it — and bringing out its healthiest, most radiant version. That’s what ‘Choose Your Bright Side’ means to her — it’s not about being flawless, it’s about feeling confident in your own skin, even when life gets hectic.

Despite her crazy schedules, early shoots, late flights — she makes sure that she gives her skin that little extra love with Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance. It keeps her skin feeling calm, cared for and helps her show up with confidence, no matter how busy the day is.

She left fans with a heartfelt message: “To maintain radiant skin, eat clean, stay hydrated, and consult a qualified dermatologist.”

The event concluded on a joyful note as Rashmika posed for a cheerful group selfie with attendees.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna reveals benefits of Epsom salt for foot care and it is budget-friendly