MS Dhoni's 27-year-old fan, who broke security to meet him, passed away in tragic accident in Gujarat

Indian cricket MS Dhoni has a cult fan following who leave no opportunity to show their love for him. One of the most surprising fan encounters the nation ever witnessed was when Jay Jani, an ardent fan of Dhoni, broke security to meet his hero in the course of IPL 2024. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Jay has passed away in Gujarat, leaving other devoted fans of the cricket community heartbroken.

MS Dhoni's devoted fan Jay Jani passes away

According to Gujarat News, Jay Jani, who was a resident of Rabarika village in Bhavnagar district, died after his tractor overturned while he was going to the field with his tractor. As per reports, Jay's tractor lost balance and overturned, which led to fatal injuries. The local police have registered the incident as an accident and are conducting further investigation.

For the uninformed, Jay Jani made headlines when he breached security at the Narendra Modi Stadium to touch the feet of his idol, cricketer MS Dhoni, during IPL 2024. This emotional moment had grabbed eyeballs and made him immensely famous among other fans of Dhoni.

He had built a strong online presence and had more than 18k followers on Instagram. Jay had a YouTube channel named Dhoni Ashiq Official, which boasted over 13K subscribers. His content was a mix of Dhoni tributes, match reactions, and cricket fan moments, which resonated with fellow supporters.

After this tragic accident, condolences have been pouring in on social media. Fans of MS Dhoni have expressed their grief upon losing a big fan of Dhoni.

About MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2026

The question of MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to spark speculation. The cricketer recently confessed that the doctors have deemed him fit to play for at least another 5 years. This has reignited hope among fans that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon will continue to grace the IPL. However, there's no official confirmation on this.

