11th Gaon Chart Music Awards Winners List: BTS, IU, Taeyeon, and more win big

The 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards took place on January 27, at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena. Hosted by Jaejae, NCT’s Doyoung, and STAYC’s Sieun, the award ceremony was broadcast live via Gaon’s official YouTube channel, 1theK’s YouTube channel, KakaoTV, and MelOn. The annual ceremony celebrates achievements in the music industry based on both physical album sales and digital chart performance, reflected on the Gaon Chart. This year’s awards were based on performance on the Gaon Chart for the year December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2021.

Boy group BTS was the big winner of the night, with a total of four awards in addition to multiple Artist of the Year awards (Digital and Physical Albums). This year’s Gaon Chart Music Awards also saw performances by many talented artists, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

Check out the complete list of winners, below:

Rookie of the Year - Lee Mujin (Digital), Lee Chan Won (Physical Album)

Artist of the Year (Digital) - Taeyeon (December 2020), IU (January, March, October 2021), SHINee (February 2021), Kang Daniel (April 2021), BTS (May, July 2021), Brave Girls (June 2021), Red Velvet (August 2021), Coldplay x BTS (September 2021), TWICE (November 2021)

Artist of the Year (Physical Album) - IZ*ONE (1st Quarter), NCT Dream (2nd Quarter), BTS (3rd Quarter), NCT 127 (4th Quarter)

Popular Singer of the Year - Standing Egg

Music Steady Seller of the Year - BTS

Top Kit Seller of the Year - NCT Dream

Discovery of the Year - Homies (HipHop), STAYC (Hot Trend)

Style of the Year - Son Sung Deuk (Choreographer), Kim Wook (Stylist)

MUBEAT Global Choice Award - BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Social Hot Star of the Year - BTS

Composer of the Year - Ryan S. Jhun

Lyricist of the Year - IU

Hot Performance of the Year - Oh My Girl, THE BOYZ

Performers of the Year - Jung Jae Pil (Musical Instrument), Kim Yeon Seo (Chorus Instrument)

World’s Rookie - ENHYPEN, aespa

Hallyu Star of the Year - Stray Kids

Retail Album of the Year - BTS

International Song of the Year - Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

International Rising Star of the Year - The Kid Laroi

Adult Contemporary Music of the Year - Lim Young Woong

Record Production of the Year - IU/EDAM Entertainment

Congratulations to all the winners!



