aespa’s Winter and Super Junior’s Yesung come together for ‘Floral Sense’ music video

Yesung is the main vocalist of Super Junior, his teaming up with labelmate Winter for the title track of his latest release has resulted in a beautiful track. While two voices come together in an angelic harmony, a pleasant music video backs these voices with its soft aesthetics.

Super Junior’s Yesung dropped his first album ‘Sensory Flows’ in late January. A modified, spring-special version of the same, titled ‘Floral Sense’ was released on February 27. The album is nothing short of a musical treat packed with 13 brilliant tracks. One of these tracks is ‘Floral Sense ’, which has not one but two versions! While the solo version is adorned by Yesung’s emotive vocals, the second version is a collaborative effort of Super Junior’s Yesung and aespa’s vocalist and dancer Winter.

‘Floral Sense’ Music Video

The official music video to the title track 'Floral Sense' was released on February 27, 2023, and has already garnered a fair share of praise for its impeccable art direction and on-point aesthetics. The video features aespa’s Winter who can be seen alongside Yesung as they both sing of a love that resembles a flower that longs for sunshine. The music video to ‘Floral Sense’ has been able to do justice to the track’s unique composition. From aesthetics inspired by the early 2000s to flowers that flood more than just some frames in the video, the video simultaneously accommodates the melancholy of longing and joys of spring.

Yesung’s Music Career

Debuting in 2005 as a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior, Yesung has been a K-pop idol for almost two decades now. Throughout his career, he has participated in a myriad of activities outside the peripheries of his work as an idol. Besides being the main vocalist of Super Junior, he has been a performer, a presenter, a songwriter, and an actor! The band has been able to stay in limelight for a spectacularly long time. As an extension of the latter, the members of the group have also experimented with a plethora of roles.