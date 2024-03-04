Attack on Titan Final Season: All Awards Won and Lost by Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 brought both triumphs and disappointments for Attack on Titan Final Season. With Jujutsu Kaisen taking home the most number of accolades, there were fans who were rooting for the finale of AoT to clinch some more. The series secured victories in two categories while facing defeats in others. Here is an analysis of the categories in which it won and where it lost. Read on.

Wins:

Best Drama Anime Series: Attack on Titan Final Season secured this title for the second consecutive year, showcasing its prowess in delivering captivating narratives and emotional depth. Best Score (Music) in an Anime Series: The collaboration of composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto earned recognition, elevating the series' impact with captivating compositions.

Losses:

Best Continuing Anime Series: Despite its monumental narrative, Attack on Titan fell short against One Piece, a long-standing juggernaut in the anime community. Best Animation for an Anime Series: Efforts by the animation team at MAPPA studio couldn't surpass Demon Slayer, which secured its third consecutive win, showcasing continued dominance in animation.

Eren Yeager was certainly one of the most complex, and controversial characters to be shown on the screens. Both from the writing and presentation perspective, the character split the audience into twos. With One Piece's Luffy taking home the Best Main Character Award, a lot of the fans felt that Eren was snubbed of the accolade.

Despite the challenges and setbacks faced at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Attack on Titan Final Season remains a beloved and influential series in the anime landscape. Its legacy as a groundbreaking and emotionally resonant work of storytelling endures, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and securing its place in the pantheon of iconic anime series.

As fans eagerly await future developments and adaptations within the franchise, the impact of Attack on Titan continues to reverberate throughout the anime community, ensuring its enduring relevance for years to come. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.