Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Movie: Everything You Need To Know

Among the animated classics that bring with them what we’d like to call ‘nostalgia animated,’ Avatar: The Last Airbender definitely still sways our hearts. With its rich lore and beloved characters, fans, whether new or old, have been longing for any measure of news with regards its return to the screen. Now, with the announcement of an upcoming animated movie, the anticipation has quickly reached new heights. Find out all about it here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Movie: title, release date and more

During Paramount's CinemaCon presentation, the working title of the movie was revealed to be Aang: The Last Airbender. The animated movie has been scheduled for release on October 10th, 2025 according to CBR, and is said to be reaching even further into the rich lore of the series.

Set to be the first of three standalone movies from the Avatar universe, Aang: The Last Airbender will likely follow Aang in his young adult years after the war against Ozai and the Fire Nation, though this remains speculation at this point in time. The film aims to capture the essence of the original series while exploring new adventures and challenges for our beloved hero.

Cast and crew of Avatar: The Last Airbender animated movie

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios have been working together to bring about the release of the upcoming Aang: The Last Airbender movie, and the cast and crew have already been announced. Eric Nam has been tapped to voice Aang, while Dave Bautista will lend his voice to an original villain. Joining them are Dionne Quan, Jessica Batten, and Roman Zaragoza, though exact details of their roles remain shrouded in mystery.

Behind the scenes, director Laurent Montgomery, along with original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are hard at work bringing the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender to life once again. With their creative vision and dedication to the source material, fans can rest assured that the film is in capable hands.

Avatar Studios: a step into the world of elemental bending

Aang: The Last Airbender is just the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting new chapter for the franchise. With Paramount and Nickelodean’s launch of Avatar Studios in 2021, there's a wealth of potential for future projects that will further expand the universe and captivate audiences old and new.

After the epic success of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the series – which has already been renewed for two additional seasons – the title’s announcement serves as a teasing glance into what lies ahead for the Gaang without really telling us too much about it. However, this revival of interest in the Avatar universe is still an incredible treat to the fans – especially since so many of us wanted to know what happened to Momo and Appa.

As we wait for more details about Aang: The Last Airbender to surface, one thing is clear – the Avatar fandom is stronger than ever, and the journey is far from over.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Gaang’s adventures in Avatar: The Last Airbender.