Chillin' In Another World Episode 2: Will Fenrys Be Friend Or Foe? Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Banaza has found himself whisked to another world without warning, and what's worse, the people who brought him here want him dead! With Banaza now on the run, he uncovers his true overpowered ability, now with infinite stats. Where will his adventure take him next? Find out in Chillin' in Another World Episode 2, and keep reading to discover the release details and more!

Chillin' in Another World Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

Chillin' in Another World Episode 2 is slated for release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at midnight JST, as announced on the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release on Monday, April 15, for most international viewers around 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. For international viewers, Chillin' in Another World Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately 30 minutes after its Japanese airing. As of now, Crunchyroll is the sole platform streaming Chillin' in Another World.

Expected plot of Chillin' in Another World Episode 2

In the upcoming Chillin' in Another World Episode 2, viewers can expect Banaza, now known as Flio, to battle against Fenrys and quickly subdue her, possibly making her a familiar or companion, given the episode preview. He will likely also continue to explore his newfound powers further and navigate the challenges of this new world.

As Flio continues his journey, he may encounter more characters from the Kingdom of Klyrode who wish to silence him, as well as the Dark Army threat. Amidst these encounters, Flio will likely come to understand the Dark Army better with Fenrys' help in Chillin' in Another World Episode 2.

Chillin' in Another World Episode 1 recap

In Chillin' in Another World Episode 1, we meet Banaza, a merchant known for his tolerance towards demihumans in a prejudiced society. Suddenly summoned to the Kingdom of Klyrode as a hero candidate, Banaza learns he's just one among many summoned for a task against the Dark Army. However, his power test reveals him to be ordinary, with no Divine Revelation, despite being a transmigrated hero candidate.

Another candidate summoned alongside him was hailed as the legendary hero due to his maxed-out stats at level 1. Due to this excitement, Banaza's request to return to his world was overshadowed, leaving him forgotten and stranded in the new world. Unable to return home, he's exiled to a forest but provided with a Bottomless Bag, for which he is grateful.

With his previous knowledge, Banaza defeats a slime that attacks him, which levels him up and unlocks his Divine Revelation powers at level 2. His status window shows that he has infinite stats, though he does not understand this. He also later realizes that the bag given to him was attracting monsters, though his new powers allow him to remove this effect.

Understanding that the king wanted him to perish, he quickly uses transformation magic to change his face. After purifying the demon forest behind him, Banaza returns to the royal capital, joining the adventurer's guild. He registers under the name Flio and attracts attention by claiming Teleportation Magic abilities to assist a girl.

The female party that reproached him later apologized and then prepared to fight against the little girl, who was revealed to be a demon named Fenrys. As Fenrys incapacitates everyone but Flio, he saves them by teleporting them away, staying behind to confront Fenrys alone.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Flio's adventures in this new world in Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers!