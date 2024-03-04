Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 10: Who Is Mr. Ayanokouji? Release Date, What To Expect And More

Amidst the intricate happenings of ANHS in Classroom of the Elite, Kiyotaka's resolve faced a formidable test. Refusing to yield to pressure, he defied Mr. Ayankouji's authority, supported by Chairman Sakayanagi's revelation. Yet, as an old problem resurfaces unexpectedly, Kiyotaka's challenges are far from over. Find out more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10, from the release date, and streaming details, to what to expect in the episode and a recap of the previous one.

Release date and streaming details

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 7, 2024, on AT-X in Japan at 12:00 am JST. International viewers can catch the episode on March 6 at around 7:00 am PT, though exact release times will vary according to your timezone. As of now, the title of Episode 10 remains unknown.

Crunchyroll offers both subbed and dubbed versions of the anime, ensuring fans can fully engage with the captivating storyline. Additionally, the series can be streamed on platforms like Netflix and DisneyPlus, although availability may vary by region. The show typically adheres to a weekly schedule, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

What to expect in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10

In Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10, fans can anticipate more details about Mr. Ayankouji to come to light. With Mr. Ayankouji's summons looming, Kiyotaka's standoff against the mysterious figure is expected to reach a critical juncture. Their meeting may unveil deeper secrets behind Kiyotaka's presence at ANHS.

Kiyotaka's leadership will also likely be put to the test as he navigates the complexities of the Event Selection Exam, where he will have to secure his class's victory and safeguard their future. His stance may have significant implications for the outcome of the exam and the dynamics within Class 1-C in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 recap

The episode begins with the unexpected return of Mr. Ayankouji, who threatens Kiyotaka's status at ANHS. Kiyotaka meets Arisu, who reveals the exam was rigged against him, leading to a confrontation with Acting Director Tsukishiro. Tsukishiro delivers a message from Mr. Ayanokouji, prompting Kiyotaka to challenge Arisu to settle their dispute.

The Event Selection Exam is announced in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9, requiring each class to choose unique events with the losing class commander facing expulsion. Kiyotaka faces scrutiny over his top ranking in the Class Poll but asserts himself as a leader. Class 1-D selects Class 1-B as their competitor, leaving Class 1-A to face Class 1-C.

Meanwhile, Karuizawa receives a heartfelt gift from Kiyotaka for her birthday, while Kiyotaka expresses his determination to help Suzune improve. Encounters with Manabu and Tachibana prompt Kiyotaka to reflect on his newfound perspective as an ordinary high schooler in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9.

