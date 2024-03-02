EXCLUSIVE: The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Talks Her Comfort Anime And Shares Japanese Food Recs

Iman Vellani, known for her incredible performance in and as Ms. Marvel, recently caught up with Pinkvilla's correspondent at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. In an exclusive interview on the red carpet, she shared some interesting tidbits about her experience at the awards in Tokyo. Here's what the actress said.

Ms. Marvel Mentions India's Fanbase

When asked about her favorite spots to grab a bite, Vellani replied, "The Strawberry Sundae from 7-Eleven. And the one that's the Sushi place. I mean, it's the same place where there's the table and they make it right in front of you." It seems she has a penchant for both sweet treats and savory delights. Additionally, she expressed her fondness for visiting convenience stores, indicating a preference for casual and accessible dining options.

Vellani's admiration for Indian culture was evident as she expressed her desire to visit India. She said, "I would like to come to India. There is so much I want to try and eat and I know there’s a big Ms Marvel fanbase there. [That will] be cool." Her excitement about exploring the diverse culinary offerings in the country and connecting with fans reflects her genuine appreciation for different cultures.

Vellani Shares Her Comfort Anime

When it comes to finding solace in anime, Vellani revealed that she is currently delving into the world of One Piece. She remarked, "My Comfort Anime, I mean I’m getting into One Piece now and after like the heartbreak Attack on Titan I think I need something that’s awesome and warm and doesn’t leave me crying in my bed all night so that would be that." Her choice reflects a desire for entertainment that brings joy without leaving her emotionally drained.

Overall, Vellani's interview provides insight into her down-to-earth personality and her passion for exploring different cultures and experiences. As she continues to captivate audiences with her portrayal of Ms. Marvel, it's clear that her journey extends beyond the screen, encompassing a genuine curiosity and appreciation for the world around her.

