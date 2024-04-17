Gokurakugai Chapter 17: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More About the Manga

In the wake of the dramatic events unfolding in the latest chapter, Alma finds himself thrust into yet another harrowing confrontation, devoid of respite. With the recent encounter between Alma and Tao's faction and the formidable Yoru fresh in their minds, the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization remains on heightened alert.

As the organization braces for the daunting task of hunting down each member of the coalition, Alma finds himself facing a perilous predicament of his own. With fate hanging in the balance and uncertainty clouding the path ahead, Alma must summon all his courage and resourcefulness to navigate the treacherous landscape of Gokurakugai. Find out what happens next in Gokurakugai Chapter 17, so keep reading to find out the chapter’s release date, where to read it, and more.

Release date and where to read Gokurakugai Chapter 17

Gokurakugai Chapter 17 will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2023, at 4:00 pm JST. Please note that the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones. In Shuesha's Jump Square, the release will take place at 12 am JST the same day. International fans of Gokurakugai can dive into the latest chapter on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha's MangaPlus, as well as on the Shonen Jump website.

Expected plot of Gokurakugai Chapter 17

In Gokurakugai Chapter 17, the spotlight is likely to remain on Alma as he grapples with the daunting challenges before him. His immediate priority will be to confront and neutralize the threat posed by Utsu, the Maga responsible for the latest attack.

Alma's dual task of eliminating his adversary while also rescuing the wounded victim will present a formidable test of his abilities and resolve. As humanoid Maga like Yomi and Yoru have demonstrated great powers, Alma may face an uphill battle in overcoming Utsu's strength and cunning in Gokurakugai Chapter 17.

Gokurakugai Chapter 16 recap

In Gokurakugai Chapter 16, titled Tone of Trouble, Yoru returns to his crew and recounts his encounter with Tao, finding amusement in the situation and expressing his determination to eliminate her personally. Meanwhile, at Gokurakugai headquarters, Alma expresses frustration over Tao's failure to disclose her familial ties, particularly her brother. Tao, however, asserts that she never abandoned her brother and vows to confront Yoru again, prepared to end his life.

Yoki and Dara, upon learning about Tao's brother, offer their sympathy and support to her. Meanwhile, Tatsuomi arrives with new information, revealing that Yoru and Yomi are associated with a larger group. As they delve into recent deaths characterized by distinct patterns—six from bleeding, thirteen from starvation, and forty-two from crushing injuries—Tao theorizes that these phenomena may represent the powers of individual humanoid Maga, linked to their causes of death.

Alma, meanwhile, aids Yaya by handling deliveries for Hourai Restaurant. During one such delivery to Mr. Maki's apartment, Alma notices Maki's enthusiasm for his new girlfriend. The following day, Alma joins Tao for lunch at the restaurant when Yaya informs him of another delivery request from Maki, specifically asking for Alma's assistance.

Upon arriving at Maki's location, Alma is confronted with a distressing scene: Maki is bleeding from his nose and desperately crawling out of his apartment. As Alma rushes to help, he encounters a mysterious woman who emanates an unsettling aura, raising questions about her connection to the unfolding events.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the events of the Gokurakugai.