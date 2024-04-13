I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3: Lloyd Vs Lich, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 is just around the corner, with more of Lloyd’s illogical antics as he surveys the world for his magic studies. With Lloyd and Tao now facing a powerful Lich in the upcoming episode, fans are dying to know what happens next. Fortunately, the release details have been announced, so find out more about the upcoming episode here!

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3: Release date and streaming details

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST. This means that most viewers worldwide will see a daytime release on Monday, April 15, 2024, at around 2 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7 am PT. However, please note that the exact release times may vary due to time zone differences. The episode will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X in Japan, while international audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after its Japanese airing.

Expected plot of Reincarnated As The 7th Prince, Episode 3

To be titled Like Qi Techniques And Enchantment Techniques, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 will likely continue with the battle against the Lich, which will prove to be a formidable opponent. However, given Lloyd’s talent and the preview, Lloyd will defeat the Lich quickly before the dungeon collapses around the two.

As the episode title suggests, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 may also see Lloyd Master Qi breathing like Tao has, as well as learning how to utilize it with enchantment techniques. Back at the castle, Sylpha has likely already realized that Grim is not Lloyd, which will likely spell trouble for the protagonist.

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince, Episode 2, recap

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2 was titled I Encountered an Adventurer and began with one of Lloyd’s brothers, Prince Albert, visiting him in the library. Albert takes him to the shooting gallery to train his magic, and performs simple fireball spells at the targets. Lloyd also uses his fireballs, but feigns having low accuracy by only hitting the sides of each target. Albert seems to notice of Lloyd’s scheme and takes his entourage away so Lloyd could practice his magic alone.

Now alone, Lloyd excitedly decides to try out the magic he learned while duelling Grim. He absorbs Grim into his palm and then attempts to duel cast a spell stack with Grim, but Grim is unable to process how spell stacks work. Undeterred, Lloyed takes control of Grim’s mouth and recites two different spell stacks, launching an insanely powerful attack into the sky.

In Albert’s room, his attendants question why he attempts to be close to Lloyd, who is so far from the throne, and Albert divulges what he believes: Lloyd had prodigious magical talent, and he could even attain the esteemed title of Grand Sage. The group is shocked by this but agrees that becoming close to the boy would be beneficial. When they look outside, they notice that the sky has darkened ominously.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2 shifts back to Lloyd at the grounds, where Grim is astounded by Lloyd’s incredible magical ability. The sky above them has a massive hole due to the spell Lloyd cast, due to which the cosmos can now be seen. It fades back to normal quickly. After a short scene of Grim taking care of Lloyd, the episode moves on to the next day, where Grim reads out the news about the hole in the sky.

Lloyd, however, becomes enamored with the idea of going to a dungeon. He creates a clone of himself and places Grim within it to avoid suspicion, before sneaking out of the castle to find a dungeon. He encounters Tao, an A-Rank adventurer, who is in the middle of killing some orcs. They exchange greetings after Lloyd disguises himself and decides to do a dungeon run together.

Tao defeats the enemies and tries to impress Lloyd, whom she knows as Robert, as they walk through the dungeon. Lloyd learns how to use qi breathing from her, after which they enter the boss room. Back at the castle, Sylpha has come to find Lloyd, only to meet Grim in Lloyd’s clone. In the dungeon, Tao makes quick work of the Greywolf boss monster, and the duo proceeds to open the treasure chest. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2 concludes as Lloyd quickly gets Tao to safety from the booby-trapped treasure chest, after which a dangerous Lich appears.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Lloyd’s adventures in the Reincarnated As The 7th Prince anime.