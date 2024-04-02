Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256: Larue’s Fall Closes In; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Excitement is building up with the recent developments in Jujutsu Kaisen, especially with the possibility of Ryomen Sukuna's Reversed Cursed Technique making a comeback after his second Black Flash. Unfortunately, it seems like Larue might be out for the count in the next chapter. However, there is still hope with Maki and Yuji getting back into action. Stay tuned for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 to catch all the thrilling moments. Find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter right here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256: release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by the official MANGA Plus website. However, keep in mind that the exact release time can vary depending on your individual time zones. Fans can read the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen on various platforms including MANGA Plus, Viz Media's website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, it's possible that Sukuna's RCT will make a comeback. The chapter might explore how Sukuna uses it following his second Black Flash, a dangerous ability that could pose a big challenge for the sorcerers. If Sukuna regains his full strength, it could spell trouble for the raiding party, leading to potential casualties as they try to deal with his immense power.

Miguel and Larue are at risk of becoming prime targets for Sukuna's upcoming attack, as their weaknesses are now known. Larue is especially in danger after bearing the full force of Sukuna's Black Flash. On the other hand, Yuji and Maki may use their combined strength to harm Sukuna's soul. Despite their efforts, it seems doubtful that they will be able to rescue Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 with Sukuna's power on the rise.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 picked up where the previous chapter concluded, with Miguel and Larue successfully rescuing Ui Ui and Kusakabe. A flashback sequence revealed Yuta and Larue convincing Miguel to join forces with them in their battle against Sukuna. Yuta's plan revolves around taking advantage of Sukuna's potential exhaustion following a possible confrontation with Gojo. Despite Miguel's initial reluctance, Larue manages to persuade him by reminding him of their shared history with Geto Suguru.

Returning to the present, the duo fearlessly confronts Sukuna. Larue employs his unique Cursed Technique, Heart Catch, summoning virtual hands to engage Sukuna in combat. Simultaneously, Miguel unleashes his own Cursed Technique, Prayer Song, which allows him to harness the rhythm of his body to repel curses and significantly enhance his physical capabilities. A flashback delves into Miguel's rigorous training, during which Gojo highlights Miguel's inherent physical prowess, attributing it to his race. However, Miguel swiftly denies this notion, asserting that his exceptional abilities are the result of his own dedication and hard work, rather than being tied to his racial background.

In the present, Choso and Yuji rejoin the fray, choosing opportune moments to attack Sukuna. Maki attacks right after Yuji, severing Sukuna's left arms in an attempt to prevent his World Bisecting Slash. It's revealed that Sukuna requires hand signs to activate his powerful technique due to his Binding Vow.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 concludes with Sukuna delivering a devastating blow to Larue with a second Black Flash. The narrator hints at Sukuna's regained power while referring to his battle against Gojo Satoru.

