Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 Spoilers: Sukuna Finally Defeated As Letters From Gojo Arrive; Find Out More Here

The end of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is here as the battle against Sukuna draws to a close. With the manga set to come to an end in another 4 chapters, fans are looking forward to the King Of Curses’ last moments in the coming conclusive chapters.

Fortunately for eager fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers are out online, revealing more about the end of the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, as well as how the original Jujutsu Tech trio reunites. Keep reading to find out more about the leaks.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers that have been released, the upcoming chapter will either be titled ‘Conclusion’ or ‘The End,’ depending on the translation. The chapter begins with what seems to be a psychological battle between Sukuna and Megumi Fushiguro.

Sukuna, attempting to crush Megumi’s spirit, taunts him by questioning how he could still try to live after losing control of his body, causing his sister’s death, and rejecting the help extended to him. Sukuna urges Megumi to give up, promising to handle the rest.

Megumi, however, counters Sukuna's intimidation by questioning the curse's desperation in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers. He points out that there is still one Sukuna finger left and that the curse will die if Yuji manages to forcefully separate Sukuna from his body.

Megumi says that Sukuna's current state makes him vulnerable; if 19 fingers were gone, the remaining one could not sustain him. Realizing that Sukuna fears death, Megumi feels relieved and declares that, although he never intended to live a proper life, he is willing to try living for someone else.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers shift back to reality, where Yuji’s domain collapses, and Sukuna's reincarnation within Megumi’s body is undone. Sukuna screams in agony as he is peeled away from Megumi, finally freeing the boy from the curse’s control.

Looking down at Sukuna's remnants, Yuji asks what his next move will be. We then see a brief flashback to the time Yuji offered Sukuna a deal to release Megumi in exchange for sparing his life. Yuji then says, “Sukuna, you’re me.”

Yuji picks up Sukuna's remnants in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers and talks about how both of them were born under a curse. He notes that the type of monster they could have become depended on circumstance. Because Yuji had his grandfather’s guidance, he remained steady.

He proposes that they try to coexist, even if no one else would accept Sukuna, suggesting that he alone could live with the curse. Sukuna is angered by Yuji’s sympathetic words and retorts, warning Yuji not to underestimate him because, in the end, he is a curse.

Yuji frowns, and the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers shift to the conclusion of the fight between Uraume and Hakari. Uraume realizes Sukuna has been defeated and, when asked by Hakari about their next move, states that there is no longer any meaning to anything.

Uraume says that Sukuna’s defeat was due to being in an 'Incarnated' body and blames the sorcerers' victory on sheer luck, arguing they were fortunate to have been born a thousand years later. Hakari takes this as a compliment, viewing luck as a skill, which Uraume surprisingly agrees with before disintegrating.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers then transition to Jujutsu Tech, where Megumi appears to have woken up. He is confused by Yuji and Nobara’s antics, as they seem to be trying to surprise him with the news of Nobara's survival, mirroring a past incident where Gojo surprised them with Yuji's return.

Nobara, the self-proclaimed class ‘Madonna,’ complains that Yuji and Megumi did not react as dramatically as expected. Yuji reveals that he did tear up a little when he realized Sukuna was hit by Nobara’s Resonance technique.

On the other hand, Megumi is unphased because he witnessed the events unfold inside Sukuna. Yuji then pulls out two letters from Satoru Gojo, passed on to them by Shoko Ieri. Nobara and Megumi are surprised by the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers, finding it out of character for Gojo to write letters.

Yuji says there are only two because he spoke directly with Gojo. Nobara reads her letter, which contains information about her mother’s whereabouts, and immediately destroys it, stating she has no interest in knowing.

She wonders aloud how Gojo managed to find her and if her mother had received any special-grade authority. However, their attention turns to Megumi, who starts laughing as he reads his letter. Curious, Yuji and Nobara take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers.

The two are shocked by the contents, which simply state, “Unfortunately, your father isn't around anymore — because I killed him!! Sorry!!” Yuji wonders if Megumi was alright, and Meumi says it’s all good with a bright smile.

Nobara then reminds them of the need to meet up with Maki and the others, suggesting Megumi should come along. Megumi mentions that he has to apologize to and thank everyone, though Nobara says it wasn’t because of that.

Yui says the meet-up was about Yuta Okkotsu, saying they had to help him. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers then depict Maki, Toge, Panda, Kusakabe, Miwa, and Momo heading somewhere. An unknown voice then shouts, “Yuta, you damn bastard!”

This causes Megumi to worry about what they are going to ‘help’ with as the trio heads towards the voice. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers conclude with an announcement that the manga will be on break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.