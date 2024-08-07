Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Will Yuji’s Domain Be Able To Stop Sukuna? Release Date, Where To Read And More

The previous chapter focused on Yuji's attempt to reason with Sukuna before resorting to force, ending with Yuji threatening Sukuna with his domain's power. On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 is sure to be vital in the ongoing battle between Yuji and Sukuna, as it is set to reveal Yuji's true power.

Don't miss Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 to see the moment that determines if Yuji can actually defeat the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 is scheduled for release on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am JST, as announced on the official MANGAPlus website. While the official release time for Chapter 266 may vary depending on your location, readers can access it through Shueisha's official MANGAPlus platform.

Additionally, it will be available on Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans also have the option to purchase either the corresponding compilation volume containing Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 or Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38 once they are officially released.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266, readers can expect Yuji to utilize his Shrine technique within the domain. While the specifics of Yuji's domain are unclear, it likely functions similarly to Sukuna's, as hinted in the previous chapter. Yuji will unleash powerful attacks on Sukuna, aiming to weaken the bond Sukuna has with Megumi's body and free Megumi.

Sukuna, lacking access to his own domain, will find himself at a disadvantage, making it possible for Yuji to overpower him. Sukuna may revert to his Heian-era form in order to fight Yuji, using techniques like Hollow Wicker Basket to counter Yuji's attacks. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 may end with Yuji making significant progress, freeing Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 recap

Titled That Day, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 opens with Yuji Itadori and Sukuna exiting a train station. Sukuna explains the occurrence of a rare phenomenon during intense battles between sorcerers, creating a shared imaginary landscape that allows them to connect.

He initially thought it was a side effect of cursed energy, but this time, he suspects it might be Yuji's domain. Yuji, uncertain himself, simply wants to talk and asks Sukuna to indulge him. As they walk through the town, Yuji points out a local statue and shares memories from his childhood.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, he explains that he was born in Sendai City but lived in this town until he was six or seven due to his grandfather's work. After almost a decade, he returned to attend his grandfather's friend's funeral and was surprised by how rundown the town had become.

Yuji then wonders aloud whether his grandfather's friend would have attended his grandfather's funeral if the latter had died first. The two arrive at a park where Yuji used to play. As they pass by some flowers, Yuji mistakenly calls them morning glories.

Sukuna corrects him, identifying them as hydrangeas in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265. Yuji wonders who decides what plants go in public areas and asks Sukuna how he knew the flower's name. Sukuna replies that he learned it from Megumi Fushiguro's memories.

Yuji guesses that Sukuna must be familiar with the area from his own memories, but Sukuna denies having gone through such trivial memories. They then engage in catching crayfish at the park's pond, with Sukuna's catch being larger, while Yuji insists he is rarer.

Moving on, Yuji remarks on a department store that drove smaller stores out of business but mentions that he appreciated the movie theater on the top floor. They head outside the town in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 to a farm where Yuji's grandfather used to take him.

Yuji comments on the horses and recalls eating so much ice cream there that he threw up. They also try archery, with Sukuna excelling due to his Heian-era experience. Yuji then talks about winter in the town and recalls mistaking the sound of snow chains on a car for Santa's bells.

Sukuna, growing impatient, interrupts Yuji and demands he state his true intentions. Yuji shares his evolved understanding of life. He explains that he initially believed life was about fulfilling one's role before dying but now thinks the value of life lies in the small fragments of memories left in those who remember the deceased.

Yuji cannot forgive those who view lives as worthless and humans as tools with predefined roles, a view Sukuna represents. Yuji hoped to show Sukuna the value of a life he deemed meaningless in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, but Sukuna remains indifferent.

Realizing he failed to change Sukuna's mind, Yuji is disheartened. Sukuna mocks him for his perceived cowardice and suddenly realizes that Yuji is pitying him. Yuji confirms this and threatens to kill Sukuna unless he releases Megumi and returns to Yuji's body. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 ends as Sukuna vows to slaughter every human Yuji finds so valuable.

