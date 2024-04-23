Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime Confirmed by Studio Shaft; All We Know So Far

Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi manga has been confirmed to be getting an anime adaptation very soon. Here is what we know about the anime so far. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Updated on Apr 23, 2024
Image Via Kadokawa]=
Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi [Image Via Kadokawa]

This was announced this week by Kadokawa that the popular Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi manga was to get an anime version very soon. Better known as A Ninja and Assassin Living Together, the series' adaptation comes as big news for all the fans waiting to see it on the big screens. Here is all you need to know about the announcement. 

Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime: First Announcement Visual 

This was through the official pages of Kadokawa that the announcement for Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime was made. It was revealed that the manga will be adapted into an anime series by Shaft. Moreover, a visual to commemorate the adaptation was also put out in the public domain. You can check out the new visual right here:

Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi [Image Via Kadokawa]

More About Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi 

As per ANN, the Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi manga was launched in August 2021 on Kadokawa's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website. The story is the brainchild of HundredBurger and follows a comedic take on the life of a village ninja. 

As per the official synopsis, A Ninja and Assassin Living Together revolves around the life of Satoko, who is described to be a kunoichi. We come to know that she has fled her ninja village only to cross paths with Konoha. This person has been known to be an assassin since the time he was in high school. The combination of innocence and spite coming from the two makes up for the story of Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi. However, it will be interesting to see how this narrative is translated to the screens in the form of an anime. 

As of now, other details including the cast, and premiere window are yet to be announced. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla. 

Credits: Anime News Network
