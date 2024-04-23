Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime Confirmed by Studio Shaft; All We Know So Far

This was announced this week by Kadokawa that the popular Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi manga was to get an anime version very soon. Better known as A Ninja and Assassin Living Together, the series' adaptation comes as big news for all the fans waiting to see it on the big screens. Here is all you need to know about the announcement.

Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime: First Announcement Visual

This was through the official pages of Kadokawa that the announcement for Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime was made. It was revealed that the manga will be adapted into an anime series by Shaft. Moreover, a visual to commemorate the adaptation was also put out in the public domain. You can check out the new visual right here:

More About Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi

As per ANN, the Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi manga was launched in August 2021 on Kadokawa's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website. The story is the brainchild of HundredBurger and follows a comedic take on the life of a village ninja.

As per the official synopsis, A Ninja and Assassin Living Together revolves around the life of Satoko, who is described to be a kunoichi. We come to know that she has fled her ninja village only to cross paths with Konoha. This person has been known to be an assassin since the time he was in high school. The combination of innocence and spite coming from the two makes up for the story of Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi. However, it will be interesting to see how this narrative is translated to the screens in the form of an anime. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As of now, other details including the cast, and premiere window are yet to be announced. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.