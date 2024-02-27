One Piece Chapter 1109: Vegapunk To Reveal The Truth; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In the highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1109, tensions rise as Luffy holds off Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru single-handedly, amidst the looming threat of Dr. Vegapunk’s apparent demise. As the stakes escalate, fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next thrilling installment of the One Piece saga. Here are the release deets and everything you need to know about the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1109: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1109 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST, as announced on the official Manga Plus website. For international fans, this typically means a Sunday morning release, although specific times may vary by region and time zone.

Readers can access the chapter through official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and Manga Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of a series, while Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription for full access.

One Piece Chapter 1109 expected plot

One Piece Chapter 1109 may continue to focus on the escalating battle between Luffy's group and their adversaries, particularly Saint Saturn and Admiral Kizaru. Additionally, the pursuit of Bonney by the Marines and the involvement of Dorry and Brogy in the rescue mission for the Straw Hat crew may lead to further clashes and unexpected alliances.

With Dr. Vegapunk sustaining a mortal wound and the promise of revealing the world's truths, the stakes are higher than ever. In One Piece Chapter 1109, Dr. Vegapunk's message likely serves as a focal point, and the chapter will likely open with continued attention on the recording. Overall, Chapter 1109 is poised to deliver shocking revelations about the world of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1108 recap

One Piece Chapter 1108 delved into a whirlwind of action and intrigue, beginning with the interrogation of Caribou by Catarina Devon and Van Augur. However, the ultimate fate of Caribou remains shrouded in mystery as the focus swiftly shifts to the intense battle between Marines and the Mark III Pacifistas.

Amidst the chaos, the vice admirals decide to prioritize the pursuit of Bonney, recognizing her capture as key to regaining control of the Pacifistas. Vice Admiral Tosa attempts to attack Bonney, only to be thwarted by the intervention of Dorry and Brogy, who claim to be there to rescue the Straw Hat crew. Dorry and Brogy's crew escort Bonney's group toward their ship while setting their sights on Luffy and his allies. Meanwhile, Vice Admirals Bluegrass and Doll maneuver towards the Northeast coast of Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1108 then shifts back to Luffy's group, where Saint Saturn returns in a terrifying new form, prompting a fierce confrontation. Sanji faces off against Saturn, who is now covered in venom and displays a deranged demeanor, while Kizaru inflicts a mortal wound on Dr. Vegapunk.

In a dramatic turn of events, Luffy transforms into a giant to restrain Kizaru and Saturn, allowing Sanji and Dr. Vegapunk to escape. The chapter concludes with a chilling recording of Dr. Vegapunk, hinting at the revelation of the world's long-hidden truths, setting the stage for further intrigue and suspense in the upcoming chapters.

