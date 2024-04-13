One Piece Episode 1101 SPOILERS: The Secret Behind Seraphim Revealed As Lucci Goes Down

One Piece fans have been deprived of their usual weekly content as this week’s episode gets swapped with a recap episode titled The Log Of The Rivalry: Straw Hats Vs. Cipher Pol, which will depict the events of Luffy and the Straw Hats’ previous encounter with Lucci and the Cipher Pol. For those fans who would rather know now what happens next in One Piece Episode 1101, keep reading to find all the spoilers from the manga!

One Piece Episode 1101: spoilers from the manga

One Piece Episode 1101 will likely continue as Sentomaru falls from Lucci’s surprise attack, and animate Chapters 1070 to 1071 of the manga. As Sentomaru falls, Luffy rushes to his aid, apologizing for distracting him. Despite his injuries, Sentomaru reveals that he foresaw Lucci's attack but was unable to block it in time. Lucci, determined to eliminate any obstacles to CP0's control over the Seraphim, launches another assault on Sentomaru, only to be intercepted by Luffy. With a powerful move called Gomu Gomu no Dawn Whip, Luffy sends Lucci flying into a nearby wall.

Meanwhile, Jinbe urges Luffy to focus on rescuing the real Vegapunk to save Atlas. However, Luffy's uncontrollable spinning sends him in the opposite direction, separating him from his crew. The Seraphim continue to hold off CP0, demonstrating their formidable power. In the Labophase, Franky engages in a conversation with Vegapunk, delving into the complexities of Devil Fruits and the origins of the Seraphim. Vegapunk reveals that the Seraphim are the culmination of his research and innovation, potentially making them the most powerful beings in existence.

Back in Fabriophase, Lucci regains his composure and launches another attack on Sentomaru, only to be thwarted by Luffy once again. The two engage in a fierce battle, with Luffy showcasing his mastery of his Devil Fruit powers. As Lucci struggles to keep up, Chopper and Jinbe are directed by S-Snake to a Vacuum Rocket, which will transport them to safety. With only a minute before departure, Luffy heads for the rocket, determined to protect his crew and allies. However, Sentomaru, now incapacitated, leaves CP0 with an opportunity to seize control of the Seraphim.

One Piece Episode 1101 will transition to various locations, including the Thousand Sunny, where the crew prepares to depart with Vegapunk and the Satellites. Amidst the chaos, Bonney confronts Vegapunk, seeking answers about Kuma's fate. The episode will also provides glimpses of other storylines unfolding, such as Kizaru's approach to Egghead and Bartholomew Kuma's mysterious return to the Red Port. With multiple threads intertwining, the stage is set for an epic confrontation between the Straw Hats and the rest of the marines as they race against time to escape Egghead.

