Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13: Finale To See Ruby’s Evolution As Private Arc Ends; Spoilers From The Manga

The Oshi No Ko Season 2 finale has been delayed by 4 days, leaving fans on the edge of their seats after the incredible reveal at the end of the last episode. With Ruby and Akane having discovered Gorou Amamiya’s final resting place, the truth behind Aqua’s first death seems to be just around the corner.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 is set to end the Private arc of the manga, just as B-Komachi and Aqua’s carreers begin taking off. Here’s everything we know about what will happen in the season finale, all gleaned from the manga.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 spoilers from the manga

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will be titled Wish, and will likely cover Oshi No Ko Chapter 78 to Chapter 80. Following Ruby Hoshino and Akane Kurakawa’s discovery of Gorou Amamiya’s body. The episode will begin with Ruby giving her statement to the police, while Akane helps the forensic team at the scene.

The corpse will be identified with Gorou’s credit card found on the body, and Aqua will silently watch on as the police secure the area. Later, Miyako Saitou, concerned for Ruby, will ask if she can still manage the next day’s shoot, and Ruby will assure her that she can.

Meanwhile, Aqua will have a conversation with Akane in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13, apologizing for dragging her into the gruesome discovery. Akane, brushing it off, will listen as Aqua admits he had hoped Akane would be the one to find the corpse by leaving clues for her.

He will further reveal that he had been using her for his personal agenda, including his revenge plot. Feeling guilty, Aqua will confesse to using Akane, which will prompt Akane to suggest that they break up, overwhelmed by the weight of Aqua's confession.

As she begins to cry, Aqua will kiss her, telling her that now that his revenge has advanced with the discovery of Gorou’s body, he will protect her going forward. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will then shift to Ruby, who manages to take a keychain from Gorou’s body before it is removed by the authorities.

While she thinks about the situation, ‘Crow Girl’ will appear before Ruby, teasing her about taking items from corpses. Ruby, irritated and in a foul mood, will dismiss her. The Crow Girl will then proceed to tell Ruby that Gorou had cared for Ai during her pregnancy and mysteriously disappeared the night the twins were born.

It will also be revealed that a suspicious figure was also spotted near the hospital on that fateful night. Later, B-Komachi members and the film crew will notice Ruby’s distraction during the shoot. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will also see Anemone Monemone evaluate each member.

She will praise Kana Arima for her looks and charisma, noting that Kana has the potential to be B-Komachi’s center. Mem-Cho, according to Anemone, is skilled enough to stand out on her own. However, despite Ruby’s ideal idol appearance, Anemone will find her lacking originality and a distinct appeal.

In Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13, Ruby’s conversation with the Crow Girl will later resume, as the latter informs her that two individuals were involved in Gorou’s murder, one a university student and the other a middle schooler at the time.

The Crow Girl will also reveal that one of them eventually went on to kill Ai Hoshino as well. When Ruby inquires about the whereabouts of the second individual, the Crow Girl playfully tells her that it is up to Ruby to uncover that information.

This news will deeply affect Ruby, who thinks about the unfairness of losing the two most important people in her life—Ai and Gorou. She will then undergo a rather emotional transformation, gaining stars in both of her eyes as she swears to avenge them.

This change also seems to boost her charisma, something that Anemone will immediately notice. Later, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will depict the completion of B-Komachi’s music video shoot, with everyone free to explore Takachiho.

Mem-Cho will inform the group that they have limited time, as they must catch a flight the following day. Kana Arima will take the opportunity to visit the hot springs, while Mem-Cho asks Anemone about the delay in producing the second music video.

Anemone will respond cryptically, saying that despite being a creator, she is still an artist at heart, implying the personal nature of her creative process. Akane, thinking about the events of the past few days, will relax in the hot spring and feels shy as she recalls her kiss with Aqua in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13.

Kana will join her and tease her about her flushed face, mistaking it for the hot spring's effect. The two will then share a conversation about their careers, with Kana expressing her envy of Akane’s growing popularity.

Akane will downplay her accomplishments, but Kana will encourage her to take advantage of the opportunities that come her way. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will then see the group visiting Aratate Shrine, where they each make wishes.

Mem-Cho and Kana will wish for their growing popularity, Miyako will wish that her talents do not cause any issues, and Akane will hope for further improvement in her acting skills. Ruby, however, will wish that Aqua can find the person responsible for killing Ai and Gorou soon.

The aftermath of this event will show B-Komachi's music video becoming a sensation, beginning the group's rise in popularity. Six months later, the twins will be in their second year of high school, and Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 should end as Aqua thinks about how this year marked the turning point in their careers.

