Sakamoto Days Chapter 163: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Uzuki’s multiple personality disorder now out in the open, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao (in Uzuki’s body) must make their escape as the museum’s security steps in. Sakamoto’s suggestion to Akao may be a valid course of action, but who knows what Uzuki really has planned? We may get answers in Sakamoto Days Chapter 163, so keep reading to find out the release date, where to read, expected plot, and more!

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163: release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 is scheduled for release on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 12 a.m. JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, April 21, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

For those eager to dive into the latest chapter, Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha's MangaPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter on Shonen Jump.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 163

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 163, fans can anticipate a continuation of the intense situation surrounding Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao. Potential developments in their escape plan may come into play with the opening of the emergency exit door at the end of the previous chapter. However, this may instead be the reveal of new threats coming their way.

On the other hand, Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 may instead transition back to Amane and Shishiba. As Osaragi's misunderstanding puts Amane's life in jeopardy, Shishiba may take proactive steps to resolve the misunderstanding and prevent any harm from befalling Amane.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 opens with Sakamoto making his way toward the museum's Underground Special Exhibition's Vault. As he traverses the museum, he expresses his desire to find a shortcut, noting the time it's taking him to reach his destination. Additionally, he ponders what Wu Tang, another character, wants to discuss with him. In a flashback, Wu Tang is depicted on a rooftop, contacting Sakamoto via cell phone.

The conversation between Sakamoto and Wu Tang revolves around X (Uzuki), whom Sakamoto faced in Thailand once. Wu Tang expresses that X likely suffers from multiple personality disorder. He analyzes X's behavior, discussing how his speech, expressions, posture, and mannerisms mimic those of another character named Akao. The scene then transitions to Uzuki and Nagumo.

Nagumo becomes increasingly suspicious of Uzuki, noting the uncanny resemblance between him and Akao. Uzuki further confuses Nagumo by speaking in a manner consistent with Akao's tendencies, even mentioning that he is the son of a famous spy family. Uzuki begins talking about Sakamoto as well, further confusing Nagumo. Sei, the JAA Chairman, instructs Nagumo to eliminate Uzuki.

Sei confronts Akao, questioning why she is present within Uzuki. ‘Akao’ retorts, challenging Sei to eliminate her once again if she is causing him distress. However, before Sei can act, Sakamoto appears from the ceiling, incapacitating him thinking he is Uzuki.

With Sei subdued, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao (who is inhabiting Uzuki) engage in a brief conversation. Nagumo questions whether this Akao is a genuine Akao or a mere imitation. ‘Akao’ reveals that she is “an Akao created by this guy’s (Uzuki’s) memory.”

Furthermore, Akao discloses her inability to terminate Uzuki since he has created her. She confesses that she had hoped Sakamoto would eliminate Uzuki, hence the bounty placed on Sakamoto's head. Akao acknowledges that she was unaware that Sakamoto had retired and gotten “all fat,” believing he was now incapable of fulfilling the task.

As the museum's security systems activate, Akao panics stating that if she loses consciousness Uzuki will return. Sakamoto provides a solution for their escape, guiding them through the hole in the ceiling he made during his entrance, and they make their way to another level of the museum. As they navigate their way to safety, Nagumo and Uzuki exchange banter, including a jest about Sakamoto's weight gain. Sakamoto advises Uzuki to maintain Akao's identity permanently, which surprises Akao. Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 concludes with an emergency exit door opening nearby.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Sakamoto’s retired adventures in Sakamoto Days.