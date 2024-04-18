Solo Leveling: ARISE Release Date OUT; Everything You Need To Know

Netmarble, the renowned developer and publisher of top-tier mobile games, has unveiled the highly anticipated global release date for Solo Leveling: ARISE. This thrilling action game, set to launch in May this year, will be accessible on Google Play, the App Store, and PC platforms, inviting players worldwide to delve into Sung Jinwoo's epic saga.

Since the commencement of global pre-registration in March, an astounding 12 million fans have eagerly signed up within a mere month. Keep reading to find out the official release date and more details about Solo Leveling: ARISE.

Solo Leveling: ARISE release date and pre-registration rewards

According to the official Twitter/X page of Solo Leveling: ARISE, the game is set to be released on March 8th, 2024. As stated previously, the game will become available on Google Play as well as on the App Store for IOS devices. The game will also be available on PC, and can be downloaded from the official site.

The news of the game's release date came alongside the announcement of pre-registration rewards for Solo Leveling: ARISE. According to the official site, the special pre-registration rewards include Legendary artefact sets, a 'Chic Black Suit' costume for Sung Jinwoo, as well as Jinwoo's partner Yoo Jinho. Other rewards include two Mana Power Crystal for each attribute (10 total), and a total 100,000 of Gold.

About the game Solo Leveling: ARISE

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action-packed game adaptation of the beloved Webtoon Solo Leveling and the novel by Chugong. Players step into the shoes of Jinwoo, experiencing his exhilarating journey firsthand as they progress through the webtoon's storyline. With dynamic battles and customizable combat styles, players wield an array of skills and weapons to overcome challenges.

One of the game's standout features is the ability to team up with iconic hunters from the Webtoon, utilizing their unique abilities to strategize and tackle formidable foes. Players can also summon their own ‘Army of Shadows,’ mirroring Jinwoo's iconic command to “Arise!” This army, formed through Shadow Extraction, aids players in battle, adding a new layer of strategy to gameplay.

As players delve deeper into the game, they'll encounter a variety of gates and boss raids, each presenting unique challenges inspired by the original Webtoon. By mastering skills, recruiting allies, and devising effective tactics, players can conquer these formidable foes and progress through the immersive world of Solo Leveling: ARISE.

Solo Leveling anime: second season confirmed

In other news about Solo Leveling, following the exhilarating conclusion of its first season, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation has left fans eagerly anticipating its return. Fortunately, the wait won't be long, as a second season has been swiftly confirmed.

However, fans can expect a slight change in the name, with the upcoming season officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From The Shadow-. Despite this alteration, the second season will maintain its status as a Crunchyroll exclusive, ensuring that fans worldwide can continue to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Solo Leveling.

With the promise of new adventures and challenges on the horizon, fans can look forward to delving deeper into the thrilling story of Sung Jinwoo as he continues to rise from the shadows.

For more updates on the ever expanding Solo Leveling universe, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.