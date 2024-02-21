Spy x Family Chapter 95 Delayed: New Release Date Announced

As fans eagerly anticipate the latest developments in the Spy x Family saga, they are met with a disappointing setback. The delay of Spy x Family Chapter 95, originally slated for release on February 19, 2024, has left readers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Tatsuya Endo's charming biweekly series. Here’s everything you need to know.

New release date: Why the delay?

Shihei Lin, the editor of the widely acclaimed manga series Spy x Family, has announced a delay in the release of Spy x Family Chapter 95. Initially scheduled for February 19, 2024, the latest chapter of the biweekly series will now debut on March 4, 2024. This delay was confirmed through an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) by Lin, citing author Tatsuya Endo's ongoing commitment to other projects as the reason behind the postponement.

Endo had previously informed fans of a hiatus in Spy x Family Chapter 95 on January 22, stating his involvement in a separate literary endeavor. Despite this prior notice, readers were disappointed when the anticipated chapter did not appear on the scheduled date on the MangaPlus by Shueisha app and website. Following this unforeseen delay, the platform has been updated to reflect the new release date for Spy x Family Chapter 95, set for Monday, March 4, 2024, at 00:00 JST. However, no further details regarding the delay have been disclosed at this time.

The above tweet from Tatsuya Endo's official Twitter/X account roughly translates to:

"SPY×FAMILY" Chapter 94 has been updated.

Thank you in advance.

https://shonenjumpplus.com/episode/11990162089558239965

Also, I will take a break next time on February 5th for the tankobon work... I'm sorry...

I hope you can understand.

About the series

Spy x Family, penned by Tatsuya Endo, enjoys immense popularity and is serialized on the Shonen Jump+ app and website. The series has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base for its unique blend of espionage, humor, and family dynamics. Notably, Spy x Family received an anime adaptation produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, with Crunchyroll streaming the anime globally. The first season premiered in April 2022, comprising 25 episodes, while the second season aired in October 2023, consisting of 13 episodes.

In addition to the anime adaptation, Spy x Family CODE: White, a feature film based on the manga, premiered in Japan on December 22, 2023, with plans for an international release in April.

Viz Media holds the English publication rights for the manga and provides a brief synopsis of the plot: "Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head!"

As anticipation builds for Chapter 95 of Spy x Family, fans eagerly await the next installment of the series, anticipating further developments in the captivating narrative crafted by Tatsuya Endo.

