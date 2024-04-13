The New Gate Episode 1: Plot, Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

Get ready to step into a new world with The New Gate, Episode 1! As one of the highly anticipated Isekai anime series of spring 2024, this debut promises an exciting adventure. Fans can anticipate the series' immersive storytelling and captivating visuals as it unfolds, so find out the release date, where to stream, and more here!

But first, what is The New Gate about?

In The New Gate, players of the online game ‘New Gate’ find themselves trapped in a life-or-death situation, much like the plot of Sword Art Online. Our protagonist, Shin, a skilled player, attempts to free everyone by defeating the boss. After his victory, instead of logging out, he's transported 500 years into the game's future. Now, unable to escape, Shin sets out on a quest to clear the game and reunite with his NPC allies from centuries past, starting with Tiera, a student of one of his former comrades, Schnee Raizar. Together, they journey to locate her master and their other allies, while facing the many obstacles that come their way.

The New Gate Episode 1: Release date and streaming details

Catch the premiere of The New Gate Episode 1 on April 14, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST, launching alongside other Spring 2024 Isekai anime. For Japanese viewers, tune in to Tokyo MX and BS11 at the premiere time, with later broadcasts on MBS and AT-X. International fans can watch The New Gate Episode 1 on Crunchyroll, Bilibili, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, while the full series will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The New Gate: cast and crew

The upcoming anime adaptation of The New Gate will be animated by Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts, with Tamaki Nakatsu as the director. Itsuki Takemoto will handle character design, assisted by Kunitoshi Ō, while Kintaka Taniguchi will design the monsters.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

╋━━━━━━━━━╋

TV Anime "THE NEW GATE"

Pre-Broadcast Special Program

Streaming starts from 19:00 on April 13!

╋━━━━━━━━━╋

Featuring: #KenshōOno #AsamiSeto #KaedeHondo #MihoOkasaki

Premiering on YouTube, be sure to watch it before the first episode airs!

The New Gate’s cast features Kenshō Ono starring as Shin, while Kaede Hondo will play Tiera Lucent. Asami Seto will voice Schnee Raizar, and Miho Okasaki will play Yuzuha Mika. Okasaki's ‘Kanataboshi’ serves as the end credit song, while the opening song is by Sou, titled ‘Sekai wo Inuite.’

