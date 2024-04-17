The New Gate Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Fans were introduced to Shin and his valiant efforts to break the game in the first episode of The New Gate. Now, after breaking past the sudden death game that the new MMORPG he used to play became, Shin embarks on a new odyssey in another world. Find out what happens next in The New Gate Episode 2 and keep reading to find out the release date and more!

Release date and streaming details of The New Gate Episode 2

The New Gate Episode 2 is set to release on April 21, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. However, viewers should note that the airing schedule may differ based on their respective time zones. In Japan, channels like Tokyo MX, and BS11 will be broadcasting the anime. International fans eager to catch the latest episode can stream The New Gate Episode 2 on Crunchyroll or Bilibili. Additionally, for a restricted audience, the entire series will be available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot of The New Gate Episode 2

In The New Gate episode 2, titled A Little Partner, viewers can anticipate the introduction of a new character named Yuzuha, hinted at in the closing moments of the previous episode. Yuzuha, described as a small fox-like creature, is likely to play a significant role in Shin's journey, possibly as a companion or ally.

Moreover, the aftermath of Shin's battle with the Skullface Jack monster, which resulted in the creature's sword landing in the princess's bedroom, is likely to be explored in The New Gate Episode 2. Shin may find himself entangled in the repercussions of this event, potentially leading to Tierra reappearing to save him.

The New Gate Episode 1 recap

The New Gate Episode 1 is titled The Third Truth, and delves into the intriguing world of the game turned death game, with the premise very similar to that of Sword Art Online. The premiere episode began with an ominous prologue narrated by a narrator, introducing viewers to the virtual world of The New Gate. This game, once a harmless virtual escape, has transformed into a perilous death game, where the stakes are real lives.

We are then introduced to Shin, the central character of the series, as he battles the final boss within the game. After a hard-fought victory, Shin finds himself unexpectedly transported into the future of the game world. Determined to find his way back home, Shin encounters a mysterious girl named Tierra, who claims to be the apprentice of one of Shin's supporting characters. Unable to leave the confines of a shop due to a curse, Tierra's encounter with Shin marks the beginning of his journey in this new world.

Shin sets off for a nearby town, armed with her letter of recommendation from Tierry. This letter proves invaluable as it eases his registration process with the local guild. After the initial suspicions regarding the authenticity of the letter, Shin's resolve and sincerity ultimately win over the guild leader. The following day, Shin receives his official guild card and requests a seemingly mundane quest to gather medicinal herbs.

However, his plans are quickly derailed when he crosses paths with a powerful monster: Skullface Jack, boasting an impressive level of 359. Shin battles the monster and, when struggling a little, removes his power limiter and engages in a fierce battle with the monster, ultimately emerging victorious and sending the creature's light sword soaring through the air. As the dust settles from the encounter, the sword he sent flying lands in the princess’s room in the castle, after breaking through the window.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from The New Gate.