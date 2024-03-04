The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

As anticipation reaches its peak, fans eagerly await the arrival of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10, which is poised to ignite the long-anticipated war following the emotional depth of Rose's backstory. With the stage set for conflict, viewers are anticipating an explosive opening to the new arc. Here's everything we know about the release date, where to stream the episode, what to expect, and a recap of the previous episode.

Release date and where to stream

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 12:30AM JST on local Japanese networks. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll approximately one hour after its Japanese airing. Fans can anticipate the continuation of the series' storyline as it transitions into the long-awaited war arc. Keep an eye out for updates on this highly anticipated episode.

What to expect in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10

In The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10, fans can expect the long-awaited start of the impending war, now that Rose's backstory has been revealed. The episode is likely to open with the onset of the conflict, with Usato initially assuming a healing role while Inukami and Kazuki take center stage in the battle.

Advertisement

However, as the episode progresses, Rose is likely to join the frontline, prompting Usato to accompany her, leaving the rest of the Rescue Team to fend for themselves. This decision sets the stage for Usato to reunite with Kazuki and Inukami. As tensions escalate and battle lines are drawn, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10 promises to deliver intense action and pivotal character developments, with the fate of the war hanging in the balance.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 9 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 9, released on Friday, March 1, 2024, continued the gripping flashback narrative, delving into Rose's tragic past and her pivotal encounter with Nero Argence. The episode portrayed the valiant efforts of Rose and her team against demon foot soldiers while unraveling Nero's sinister intentions and his cursed sword. As the battle intensified, Rose's subordinates fell victim to Nero's ruthless tactics, culminating in a heartbreaking sacrifice by Aul to protect Rose.

Witnessing the devastation around her, Rose grappled with feelings of rage and despair, ultimately finding solace in Aul's final words of encouragement. Despite the trauma and loss, Rose resolved to honor her fallen comrades by establishing the Rescue Team, with Usato as her steadfast companion.

Advertisement

Transitioning back to the present, Rose expressed her gratitude for finding Usato, the only other healer like herself, as they braced for the impending war. Meanwhile, tensions escalated as Amila's group completed their preparations, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation in the upcoming episode of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

For more updates on Rose’s past in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, keep up with Pinkvilla.