ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha take time to visit and acknowledge new memorial space for late Moonbin

On June 4, Cha Eun Woo and Sanha shared a number of photos and videos on his Instagram. In the pictures and videos, Cha Eun Woo was talking while looking down at Seoul from the Namsan observatory and the mountain. While holding Sanha by his shoulder, Cha Eun Woo demonstrated the closeness and the bond these two share . After the passing of the late member Moonbin, Cha Eun Woo was overcome with grief. However, just recently, he attracted attention by attempting to re-enter his daily life and grieving for him.

Fantagio’s decision:

"We fully sympathize with AROHAs' regretful feelings for wanting to honor Moonbin for a longer period of time," the agency Fantagio stated on the same day. After lengthy and cautious conversations with the deprived family, they decided that for AROHA, who has consistently sent unsparing adoration, they will hold Moonbin's memorial longer. Outside, they had prepared a memorial space so that his fans could warmly greet him. In Moonbin's passing on April 19, the organization created a memorial space on Sky Park, the roof of the company building. The memorial space will only be open until June 6, the 49th day after his death.

Cha Eun Woo’s song for Moonbin:

Cha Eun Woo mentioned his friend in a video and photo that he shared on his Instagram on May 30. Moonbin can be seen singing 10cm's Stalker in the video that was released. The affection is heightened in particular by Cha Eun Woo's appearance, who leaves a picture of him singing. Cha Eun Woo displayed a Polaroid snapshot taken at the time to honor Moonbin, who had passed away. Cha Eun Woo seems to be expressing his desire for Moonbin in a 10cm cover song video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel. ASTRO’s Moonbin died on April 19, in his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 25 years old. Cha Eun Woo paid a sad visit to Moonbin's memorial space after his death and left a letter with the message, "I'll take responsibility for what you left behind, so don't worry too much. You have worked hard. My friend, I love you and am sorry."

