BLACKPINK to make their awaited comeback in July? Find Out

It seems BLACKPINK will be back soon and we’re excited! On May 19, a South Korean media outlet dished on the possibility of the K-Pop queens making a comeback as early as July! Their comeback is estimated to be in the 3rd quarter, and they are expected to continue their activities with a tour in the 4th quarter.

BLACKPINK has been on hiatus for nearly two years since the first regular 'The ALBUM' (the album) in October 2020. Although they were active in the fashion industry, focusing on solo projects, the number of comebacks is relatively small compared to their debut six years ago. In particular, despite the fact that the members appeared on domestic and foreign broadcasts this year and consistently stated, "We are preparing for a comeback soon", the fans are still waiting to see them oncreen.

Hyein Lee, a researcher at Yuanta Securities, said, "BLACKPINK is expected to make a comeback in the third quarter and start a tour in the fourth quarter." Lee Nam Soo, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, predicted that BLACKPINK, who is considered the biggest comeback protagonist this year, will make a direct contribution to this year's concert and MD performance with a comeback as a full group after two years. Lee Hyun Ji, a researcher at Eugene Investment & Securities, predicted, "Profits are expected to fluctuate due to comebacks of major artists such as Black Pink in the second half of the third quarter, and we expect a noticeable improvement in earnings from the third quarter."

BLACKPINK was formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the ‘Billboard 200’, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.

