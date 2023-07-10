THROWBACK: When Kai's niece and nephew called his dance 'lame'; Watch EXO member's hilarious reaction

EXO member Kai was featured on an interesting Korean variety show called I Live Alone where celebrities show their lives as people who live alone. Kai appeared in an episode in 2020 when he had recently started living alone then. Kai was accompanied by two chaotic guests who stole the spotlight: his niece and nephew. The episode went viral as the Peaches singer could not impress his niece and nephew with his dance skills.

Kai's Niece and Nephew called him 'Lame'

EXO member Kai filmed an episode of his life as someone who lives alone along with two babies, his niece, and nephew. Kai tried to play with them asking them to watch TV with him but they said that it was too boring and they have already watched their favorite show. When Kai suggested showing them something lame like him dancing for the two, they said it was too lame so they would not watch it.

Kai said that he's aware that it is too lame for a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old but he really insisted they watch his fan cam. However, his niece and nephew refused to watch it as their grandmother played it all the time. When he played the fan cam and asked them how it was, the nephew said it is very lame. His nephew further added saying that it was weird as if Kai had worn a can on his bead when he wore a bucket hat. After hearing this Kai, his nephew, and his niece started laughing.

Kai danced for his niece and nephew

Kai got up on the couch and gave a live performance of Monster by EXO for his nephew and niece. The kids were not interested at all but Kai did his best to entertain and play with them. The kids made fun of Kai, they really enjoyed teasing him and watching his reactions. When Kai said that people recognize him minutes when he steps out of his house and asked if that was cool but his nephew replied saying that it was not cool at all. Kai is the main dancer of EXO but seemed like his niece and nephew were having the time of their lives teasing him. Kai was relieved to see his sister arrive as he said, "What? Is that the savior?". His sister came to pick up the kids. Later, Kai revealed that they were saying all that on purpose to his reactions.

