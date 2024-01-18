BLACKPINK’s Lisa and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron’s camaraderie at charity event sends fans into frenzy
BLACKPINK’s Lisa was invited to a charity event in Paris and her pictures from the event along with France's first lady Brigitte Macron grabbed eyeballs. Read on to know how fans reacted!
On January 17, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa attended a charity event organized at Disneyland Paris. The K-pop idol was seen walking alongside France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. The photos of the duo from the event have gone viral on social media and fans can’t stop swooning over their interaction.
For the uninitiated, Disneyland Paris has supported the noble campaign Opération Pièces Jaunes led by Fondation des Hôpitaux and all the proceeds from the charity event will be donated to the children’s hospitals.
BLACPINK’s Lisa and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron’s bond at charity event wins fans’ hearts
In the pictures and videos shared online, BLACKPINK's Lisa is seen posing with the kids, their parents and hospital staff. But what caught the attention of the K-pop fans was how warm France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron was to Lisa. In one of the videos, the former is seen sharing her umbrella with Lisa and walking side by side. In another photo, the duo is seen sitting next to each other during the event. Looking at these photos, K-netizens showered their love for their favorite idol and the honorable Brigitte Macron and labeled them ‘besties.’
Lisa is all set to perform at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2024, a concert run by Fondation des Hôpitaux. The concert is scheduled to take place on January 26. Apart from Lisa, the concert will feature renowned global artists such as Maroon 5, Pharrell, and Stray Kids.
More about Lisa’s latest endeavors
Lisa is part of the famous supergroup BLACKPINK, consisting of other members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé. Besides her group activities, the singer debuted as a soloist in 2021 with her single album LALISA. The music video for Lalisa’s title track garnered 73.6 million views within 24 hours, making it the most-watched video by a soloist with such a massive view count in a day.
The album’s B-side track titled Money also became a commercial success and it became the first song by a female K-pop solo artist to spend multiple weeks on the global chart, Billboard. She has also been awarded with 8 Guinness World Records. In 2023, Lisa headlined five exclusive performances for the legendary cabaret theater, Crazy Horse Paris.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: ‘Lisa knocked on doors’: Crazy Horse Paris reveals how BLACKPINK member pursued theater for debut cabaret act
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more