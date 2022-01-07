BTS’ popular song ‘Spring Day’ smashes THIS record for 5 consecutive years in Goan’s Digital Chart’s history

On January 7, BTS went on to create another record with the popular track ‘Spring Day’ on the Gaon Digital Chart and we just cannot believe that the song is already five years old! ‘Spring Day’ is from their 2017 album ‘You Never Walk Alone’, a repackage of their second Korean-language studio album, ‘Wings; (2016). The track has been charting on the ‘Top 50’ section for 5 consecutive years in Gaon’s Digital Charts.

‘Spring Day’ also charted at no. 44 in ‘2021 Gaon Year-End Digital Chart’ for five consecutive years. The song also proved its popularity by being dubbed the most streamed song of all-time in MelOn’s history!

The song received universal critical acclaim from music critics, who praised its production, sentimental lyrics and BTS' vocal delivery. ‘Spring Day’ received several accolades, including Song of the Year at the ‘2017 Melon Music Awards’, and appeared on the decade-end list of best K-pop songs by Billboard. Rolling Stone named it one of the greatest boy band songs of all time. Commercially, the song was a success in South Korea debuting at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, and it has since sold over 2.5 million copies in the country. The song also peaked at number 15 on the US Billboard ‘Bubbling Under Hot 100’.

The music video for the song was directed by Choi Yong Seok and premiered on February 12, 2017. Inspired by Ursula K. Le Guin's novella ‘The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas’ (1973) and Bong Joon Ho's movie ‘Snowpiercer’ (2013), the video explores the concepts of death, afterlife and closure. The visual was acclaimed by critics for its heavy symbolism and was awarded Best Music Video at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Many ARMYs have joked about ‘Spring Day’ remaining on various charts despite new songs coming out, showing off its popularity.

