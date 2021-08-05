EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Jaiswal on working with Hina in Lines: Couldn’t have found anyone better to star in 1st film

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan are one of the most talked about couples in the telly world. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. Interestingly, Rocky and Hina, who recently turned producers, have collaborated for their production Lines and the short film is creating a lot of buzz in the town. In fact, Hina has also received the Best Actress award for the film at the Montgomery International Film Festival in the USA.

And while Lines has opened to decent reviews, Rocky can’t stop gushing about his first project as a producer. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rocky stated, “Lines is a movie based on the lives of people living across the borderlines, how they have been divided and separated from their families and loved ones for decades. This film is based on real anecdotes, incidences that have happened in the past few decades, it shows their plight without exploiting their story for commercialisation. Lines is a genuine, simple, heartfelt and relatable film that has won many international awards.

When quizzed about working with ladylove Hina once again after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky was all praises for her and called her the best choice for Lines. “We’ve worked before on a show doing TV and that was possibly the toughest workplace and condition one can go through and we still ended up together. This was because of the way we both dedicate ourselves to our work and craft. Undoubtedly, Hina is an amazing actor and as a producer, I could not have found anyone better than her to star in my first film. She being on my side juggling between both my co-founder’s and the lead actor’s hats was a sight to watch. So, it is indeed a boon to have her as Nazia in Lines.”

Interestingly, Lines also features a small cameo by Rocky and he did grab the eyeballs. Speaking about the same, the new producer stated, “I played a very small part in the film and never planned on doing it either. My fellow producer and makers pushed me to do it and Hina encouraged me to believe I can do it.” However, he did mention that he has no plans to take up acting as a career.

Apart from Hina, Lines also feature Farida Jalal in the lead. When quizzed about his experience working of working with the veteran actress, Rocky said, “Farida Ji has such a great personality. She’s a brilliant actor and when she does what she does we remain awe inspired by her ever so youthful self and dedication. She’s like a living school and I have learnt a lot from her both personally and professionally in a very short span of time. I also must say that Lines is what it is because of her, we couldn’t have got a better daadi than Farida ji.”

Also Read: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: From friends to soulmates; How they fell for each other on YRKKH sets