EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 in the works; Ram Madhvani starts scripting for the third season

After a break of around five years, Sushmita Sen had returned to acting with Ram Madhvani’s much loved web show - Aarya, which got a sequel in 2021. Besides Sushmita, the show also features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among many others in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla now has an update on this series. We have heard that Madhvani has already started working on the third season of the show.

“Ram and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3, and are excited to take the story on another level in terms of drama and thrills. Aarya is an extremely important project for him, and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the year-end,” informs a source close to the development.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushmita had expressed her excitement for Aarya 3. “Yes, I was reading an interview of Ram Madhvani and he was saying that, ‘It all depends on how much love Aarya season 2 gets.’ I was like, ‘Please jaldi jaldi pyaar bhejo. Mujhe third season shoot karna hai.’ I love Aarya. I think it's a story that needs to be told in its entirety, and given that we took our first season from dubbing in the closet to the Emmys and to seven best actresses and to just the love and the adoration of a billion people just in our country. Yes, I am praying that they love season 2,” the actress had said.

