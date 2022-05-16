EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan to make his acting debut soon; Has already shot for the project

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most celebrated sports personalities, and it would be exciting for his fans to know that the cricketer is now venturing into acting too. Yes, you read that right. Pinkvilla has learnt that Shikhar is gearing up to make his acting debut with a big, mainstream film, for which he has already finished shooting. However, we are yet unclear on the name of the movie.

“Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” informs a source close to the development.

In October last year, Shikhar was spotted on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This led to rumours that the cricketer is a part of the film. However, our source insists that it’s not Ram Setu that Shikhar is making his debut with. Interestingly, he and Akshay are close friends, which is why Shikhar was just visiting him on the set.

Meanwhile, Shikhar also shares a close bond with Ranveer Singh. He had shared a picture with the actor in December last year, and captioned it as, “Lovely meeting you as always bro. Big congratulations on the success of 83. Enjoyed watching it. Amazing movie.”

