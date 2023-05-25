EXCLUSIVE: X:IN on Indian K-pop star Aria coining group name, dorm situation, learning Hindi, and more

One of K-pop’s newest stars, girl group X:IN is a team of five girls with very different skills, but one goal- to make it big in the industry. Starting with a pre-debut stage in March, the quintet officially debuted on April 11, 2023, with their first album KEEPING THE FIRE. Since then, the girls have caught the attention of international audiences, a big factor being their foreign members, Aria from India and Nova from Russia. Meanwhile, Korean members Roa, Chi.U, and E.Sha present their own charms to bring forth a group that could potentially hit it big.

About X:IN

Leader Roa, who is older than the youngest member Aria by 9 years, feels that the interest in their debut is one step in the right direction for the five, eyeing a Billboard entry next. But that’s just the tip of the large set of dreams that these girls possess, citing industry seniors BoA and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as some of their inspirations, they are working on presenting new sides every day to their fans. One look at their social media can easily swoop you right into their vibrant world. From dance covers and challenges to performances at the famed university festivals, they've been experiencing a lot of fun unfolding, all the while looking fabulous and ready for more. Living together and comparing their MBTIs- the big trend among fans of the Hallyu culture- the five members are one of the many groups hoping to receive even more attention from domestic as well as international audiences.

X:IN’s interview

In an exclusive chat with us, Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha, Nova, and Aria spoke about coming up with their unique greeting, cultural exchange between the members, and who would like to room with next. Having only recently entered the industry as K-pop idols, the 5 members have trained with different goals and struggles. Check out their funny sides and expression of gratitude in this interview.

