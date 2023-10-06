(G)I-DLE serves 'revenge hot' in I WANT THAT music video: Watch

(G)-IDLE never ceases to amaze us with their musical talents. This time the five-member K-pop group has delivered a fierce music video for 'I WANT THAT'. (G)-IDLE released their first English language album HEAT today. (G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 with the track Latata and has only set standards high with each of their new releases. Let's have a look at the new album.

Fiery 'I WANT THAT' MV released today

(G)-IDLE returned with their first English language album HEAT today. The music video for the title track I WANT THAT has also been released on YouTube. (G)-IDLE executes a wicked retaliation in the newly released 'I WANT THAT' music video. (G)-IDLE has sung I WANT THAT in English with mentions of a few French language phrases. I WANT THAT is a pop genre song with a rhythmic dance beat. The music video also features actor Park Jeong Min in a special appearance.

The music video for I WANT THAT starts with (G)-IDLE members sailing on a boat. A calmness is reflected by the sound of waves at the beginning. Yuqi is seen holding a red book that says 'c'est la vie', a French phrase that means 'that's life'. While Miyeon and Shuhua are deeply in their thoughts, the sock on Minnie's right foot is drenched in blood. Soyeon enters a cabin and opens a wooden box to a shocking reveal. Unlike the atmosphere reflected in the beginning of the music video, the video opens up with fierce music. It reflects a revenge story in the video.

Watch the official music video for I WANT THAT here

(G)I-DLE's first English EP HEAT is out

(G)I-DLE releases its first English language album titled HEAT today. HEAT features five tracks in total which are named - I Do, I Want That, Eyes Roll, Flip It, and Tall Trees. I WANT THAT is the title track from the album HEAT whereas I Do was pre-released in July 2023. (G)-IDLE has collaborated with 88rising, an American music company known to house artists like Joji, NIKI, Stephanie Poetri, and more to work on their new album HEAT. The original release date for their new album 'HEAT' was September 2023 but to improve the quality it was shifted to October 2023.

