Found Season 2 Trailer: Gabi Face Challenges As Sir Escapes From Basement; Everything You Need To Know About The Dramaseries

The trailer for Found Season 2 shows Sir on the run and hints at Gabi's plan to stop him. Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the show follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), who once was a missing person and now runs a crisis management team that finds others who are missing.

What is the storyline of Found Season 2?

Gabi has Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), her former abductor, locked up in her basement to help with cases. However, Sir escapes, causing chaos for Gabi and her team.

NBC has released a teaser trailer for the new season, which will premiere on Thursday, October 3 at 10 PM ET. The show will air after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, replacing Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will now be on Peacock.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the tension between Gabi and Sir. Sir taunts Gabi, reminding her of his freedom, which unsettles her. Despite the danger, Gabi is determined to outsmart him. The teaser also shows Sir interacting more with the rest of the cast, including Kelli Williams, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, and Brett Dalton.

There are hints that Sir might confront Margaret Reed, played by Williams, who is shown crying in the trailer. This suggests she will play a significant role in the new season.

The official synopsis of Found Season 2 read: "In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing."

The description further read, "Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat."

Found Season 2 will introduce new characters

At the end of Season 1, Sir's escape was a major issue for Gabi, especially since she was focused on a missing 11-year-old girl case. Gabi had to send Dhan (Oberoi) after Sir while she continued working on the crucial case.

Season 2 will introduce new characters played by Dionne Gipson, Michael Cassidy, and Danielle Savre. Cassidy and Gipson’s characters are connected to Gabi. The season ends with Sir hiding in Lacey's basement and poisoning her dog, setting the stage for an intense new season.

