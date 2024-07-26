Chaos Unfolds In New TEASER Trailer For Found Season 2 As Gabi Faces New Challenges After Sir Escapes From Basement; Watch

Apple TV+ announced on June 12 that Presumed Innocent will have a second season, with creator David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, and Season 1 star Jake Gyllenhaal returning as executive producers. The author, Scott Turow, will also be a co-executive producer. The Season 1 finale, which aired twelve days later, didn't hint at what's coming next.

Presumed Innocent creator J.J. Abrams hints at possible season 2; Reports

J.J. Abrams explained to Deadline, “We discussed the possibility of a second season during production, but then Apple brought it up to us in the post.” Abrams said, “Nothing was ever shot to set up a second season. Our focus was telling the story of Carolyn’s murder and Rusty’s trial and wrapping that up at the end of the first season.”

Since the Presumed Innocent book isn't part of a series, the producers have a lot of creative freedom for Season 2. Discussions about the new season's direction are already happening. Abrams mentioned to Deadline that it's too early to reveal details, but they are excited about the possibilities.

What will be the potential storyline of Presumed Innocent Season 2?

It's unclear if the show will become an ongoing series or an anthology, with each season featuring a different case and cast, similar to White Lotus. However, the anthology format seems more likely, with some characters potentially linking the seasons.

Advertisement

The Season 1 finale not only resolved Carolyn's murder but also provided justice for Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard), who was seen as a possible villain throughout the season. When asked if Tommy and Rusty (Gyllenhaal) would face off again, Abrams praised Sarsgaard's performance. He told the outlet, "Watching Peter Sarsgaard bring that character to life was such a joy. He’s such a remarkable actor.” However, he didn't give any specific details about the future storyline.

Does the Presumed Innocent book have another sequel?

Presumed Innocent also has a book sequel called Innocent, published in 2011, which features Rusty and Tommy clashing again 20 years later after Rusty's wife's mysterious death. Besides Kelley, Abrams, and Gyllenhaal, executive producers Dustin Thomason, Matt Tinker, and Rachel Rusch Rich will return for Season 2.

The show is produced by Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Presumed Innocent Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wayne Brady's Ex-Wife Expressed Concerns Over His Mental Health Following Unexpected Baby's Arrival