Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, suffers minor injury after a car accident in California

As per reports, Dick Van Dyke’s car collided with a gate in Malibu, California on March 15. The incident took place when the actor’s car slid and lost control. It has been reported that the 97-year-old sustained minor injuries, including bleeding from the nose and a concussion. According to police officials, the actor was sitting in the driving seat of his silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 at the time of the incident. Though there was no trace of alcohol or drug consumption, the cops have asked the Department of Motor Vehicles to retake his driving test.

This is not the first time the ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor was involved in a car accident. The Hollywood actor was saved from his burning Jaguar in Los Angeles ten years ago. He was pulled out immediately when his Jaguar exploded in flames. Thankfully, the actor survived his most recent mishap with only minor injuries and received on-the-spot care from paramedics.

The last time the actor appeared in public was in the reality show 'The Masked Singer’. The iconic star mesmerized the audience with a thrilling performance of Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling”.

All About Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke is a prominent actor, entertainer, and comedian. He is best known for his cordial nature and amazing comic timing. His much-talked show ‘The Dick Van Dyke’ made him a household name. He has won several accolades for his exceptional work throughout his career. This includes Grammy, Golden Globe, Tony, a daytime Emmy, and four Primetime Emmy awards.

He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2013, and was also recognized as a Disney Legend. He has appeared in several films and television serials. Some of his notable shows include The Carol Burnett Show, Murder 101, Columbo, and Diagnosis: Murder, to name a few.

Also read: Peter Hardy, Neighbours actor, dies at 66 in snorkelling accident | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: KBS confirms release date for Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo starrer time travel drama Run Into You | PINKVILLA