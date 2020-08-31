Ahead of BTS member Jungkook's birthday, photos of Still With You crooner covers iconic hotspots of Seoul

The ARMY is all set to prepare to paint the world purple in the honour of BTS singer Jungkook's birthday. Ahead of the Still With You crooner's birthday, iconic spots of Seoul have been covered with posters, ads and wishes for JK.

We are pulling out our favourite purple tee and hunting for the best photos of Jungkook as we prepare to celebrate the BTS singer's birthday. The Bangtan Boy celebrates his birthday on September 1. But before we could paint out social media platform purple, South Korea's Seoul has already transformed itself into Jungkook's Disneyland, as many fans are calling it. ARMY members from South Korea have revealed that posters of the international singer have been pinned to the walkways leading up to the station in the city.

If that wasn't enough, the shuttles have also been covered with posters of the Bangtan Boy. Apart from the shuttles and stairs leading up to the station, a fan also revealed that a train shuttling between Seoul and Busan has been covered with posters and photos of the Golden Maknae. Posters wishing the singer have also taken over the buses. Even the roads leading up to Gangnam Street feature banners, posters and photos of the singer, wishing him on the occasion. However, the biggest surprise came when Korea's largest theme park Everland featured pictures of Kookie on the Ferris Wheel. The giant wheel shuffled between photos while wishing the singer on his birthday. A fan compiled photos and videos which you can check it out here.

Jungkook will be celebrating his birthday in South Korea this year for the singer and his fellow BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V are homebound due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The singer joined other members of the septet to set the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 stage on fire before his birthday.

Check out the performance here: MTV VMAs 2020: BTS' Dynamite performance is a masterclass on blending style with a dash of funk and fun

Pinkvilla wishes the beloved Jungkookie a happy, memorable and safe birthday!

Share your comment ×