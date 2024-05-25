Al Roker's Hilarious 'Freezing Into Screen For 15 Seconds' Video Goes Viral; WATCH

AI Roker is the latets one to join the TikTok's boyfriend trend, he posted a hilarious video staring right into the screen for 15 seconds.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 25, 2024  |  12:59 PM IST |  3.3K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ AI Roker
Key Highlight
  • Al Roker is getting in on the action as he participated in a viral TikTok trend this week

As we all know, social media trends come and go without notice, and nothing we enjoy more than watching doomscrolling them! Al Roker of TODAY joined a TikTok trend on May 23 and made history by shocking the whole internet with a performance fit for a king.

AI Roker joins the boyfriend trend 

In a video posted to the show's Instagram page, the 69-year-old Today host and meteorologist was seen staring at the camera motionless for an astounding 15 seconds. An NBC staffer asked the camera at the start of the clip, "Hey guys, can you watch Al for a quick second? I have to do something."


Roker froze as she moved away, standing motionless, and staring into the camera until his female colleague came back and muttered, "Okay, thanks," before picking up the phone. "Have you ever had a staring contest with Al Roker?" the humorous caption asked.

What is the boyfriend trend about?

Ever since a TikTok video went viral in April, encouraging people to "watch her boyfriend for a quick second," this particular social media trend has been going strong. As everyone watched in horror, boyfriends all around the world panicked, and comedy naturally followed. It's really fascinating to watch how people respond when they're informed that the internet will take care of them, "for a quick second!" as more and more people join in.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

About AI Roker

The nation's favorite meteorologist has been very busy lately. When he's not taking care of his still-recovering puppy or cuddling with his darling granddaughter, he's working tirelessly. Roker's absence from TODAY earlier this month was noticeable, but he had the finest justification: he delivered the graduation speech to the 2024 class of Fisk University!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Sean Kingston's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune Amid Arrest On Theft And Fraud Charges

Advertisement

Know more about AI Roker

Who is AI Roker?
Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. is an American weather presenter, journalist, television personality, and author.
Who is AI Roker's wife?
AI Roker has been married to Deborah Roberts since1995.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles