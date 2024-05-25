As we all know, social media trends come and go without notice, and nothing we enjoy more than watching doomscrolling them! Al Roker of TODAY joined a TikTok trend on May 23 and made history by shocking the whole internet with a performance fit for a king.

AI Roker joins the boyfriend trend

In a video posted to the show's Instagram page, the 69-year-old Today host and meteorologist was seen staring at the camera motionless for an astounding 15 seconds. An NBC staffer asked the camera at the start of the clip, "Hey guys, can you watch Al for a quick second? I have to do something."

Roker froze as she moved away, standing motionless, and staring into the camera until his female colleague came back and muttered, "Okay, thanks," before picking up the phone. "Have you ever had a staring contest with Al Roker?" the humorous caption asked.

What is the boyfriend trend about?

Ever since a TikTok video went viral in April, encouraging people to "watch her boyfriend for a quick second," this particular social media trend has been going strong. As everyone watched in horror, boyfriends all around the world panicked, and comedy naturally followed. It's really fascinating to watch how people respond when they're informed that the internet will take care of them, "for a quick second!" as more and more people join in. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

About AI Roker

The nation's favorite meteorologist has been very busy lately. When he's not taking care of his still-recovering puppy or cuddling with his darling granddaughter, he's working tirelessly. Roker's absence from TODAY earlier this month was noticeable, but he had the finest justification: he delivered the graduation speech to the 2024 class of Fisk University!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Sean Kingston's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune Amid Arrest On Theft And Fraud Charges